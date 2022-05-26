ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man pleads guilty to fraud in getting COVID-19 work benefits

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire man has pleaded guilty in federal court to defrauding government programs that were intended to provide assistance related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

George Adyns, 51, of Sandown, who was chief financial officer of several companies in Plaistow, directed employees in March 2020 to file for state unemployment benefits while continuing to work, prosecutors said. The state paid more than $49,000 in fraudulently obtained benefits.

Adyns also fraudulently obtained loans totaling more than $135,000, prosecutors said.

A co-defendant pleaded not guilty.

WCAX

NH lawyer gets 4-year sentence on fraud conviction

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — An attorney convicted of bank fraud and other charges in lying to obtain millions of dollars in loans has been sentenced to four years in federal prison. Joseph Foistner, 68, of Mont Vernon, New Hampshire, was a licensed attorney in Massachusetts when he used fraudulent...
