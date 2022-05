Two Hamilton residents were injured as the result of being ejected from a utility terrain vehicle three miles southeast of Hamilton on Friday night, May 27th. The Highway Patrol reports the driver, 20-year-old Isaac Evans, sustained serious injuries and was taken by a medical helicopter to Truman Medical Center. The passenger, 18-year-old Chastin Bowen, received moderate injuries and was taken by a private vehicle to Hedrick Medical Center.

HAMILTON, MO ・ 18 HOURS AGO