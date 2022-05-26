Jack In The Box: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) _ Jack In The Box Inc. (JACK) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $7.8 million.

The San Diego-based company said it had profit of 37 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and non-recurring costs, came to $1.16 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.35 per share.

The burger chain posted revenue of $322.3 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $261.8 million.

Jack In The Box expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.80 to $6.10 per share.

