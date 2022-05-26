ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Jack In The Box: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

SAN DIEGO (AP) _ Jack In The Box Inc. (JACK) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $7.8 million.

The San Diego-based company said it had profit of 37 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and non-recurring costs, came to $1.16 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.35 per share.

The burger chain posted revenue of $322.3 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $261.8 million.

Jack In The Box expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.80 to $6.10 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on JACK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/JACK

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Costco Wholesale's Earnings: A Preview

Costco Wholesale COST is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-05-26. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Costco Wholesale will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $3.03. Costco Wholesale bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
freightwaves.com

American Eagle supply chain business snatches revenue growth from decline

There’s no way around it — it’s been a difficult first quarter for retail. A few companies like Macy’s and Dollar Tree appear to have emerged unscathed, raising their quarterly guidance. But for the majority, including Walmart, Target, Kohl’s and Abercrombie & Fitch, weak Q1 2022 results drove downward revisions for the next quarter.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
WWD

Destination XL Cuts Promotions, Posts Higher Sales and Earnings

Click here to read the full article. Cutting back on promotions has helped Destination XL Group buck the larger retail trend and led the company to improved profits and sales in the first quarter. The Canton, Mass.-based men’s big and tall retailer on Thursday reported net income of $13.4 million, or 20 cents per diluted share, as compared to $8.7 million, or 14 cents a share in the first quarter of fiscal 20212. Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 was $17.3 million, compared to $13.7 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2021.More from WWDInside...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

3 Stocks To Turn Dividend Payments Into Passive Monthly Income

A dividend is a distribution, to eligible shareholders, from corporate profits. The payments, the amount of the payments, the payment schedule, etc. vary from company to company and is determined by the board of directors. Aside from some tax advantages (qualified dividends paid are taxed at rates lower than the...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mergers And Acquisitions#Snapshot#San Diego#Ap#The Box Inc#Zacks Investment Research#Automated Insights
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For May 23, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects Advance Auto Parts, Inc. AAP to report quarterly earnings at $3.57 per share on revenue of $3.38 billion after the closing bell. Advance Auto Parts shares fell 0.1% to $181.85 in after-hours trading. Broadcom Inc. AVGO...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Motley Fool

Why This Fast-Growing Dividend Stock Is a Buy

The pharma giant delivered better-than-expected results in the first quarter. The company's dividend still has plenty of room to grow. The stock is currently trading at a discounted valuation to its peers. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Insiders Buy More Than $13M Of 3 Stocks

Although the Nasdaq Composite dropped around 270 points on Tuesday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
Reuters

Southwest, JetBlue give upbeat revenue outlooks despite inflation worries

May 26 (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines Co (LUV.N)and JetBlue Airways Corp(JBLU.O) on Thursday gave upbeat revenue forecasts for the current quarter on strong travel demand, despite concerns that rising inflation may weigh on consumer spending. U.S. airlines have been buoyed, and in some cases surprised, by how quickly travel snapped...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Despite Inflation, Costco Not Raising Hot Dog Prices Or Membership Fees

Leading warehouse retailer Costco Wholesale Corp COST reported third-quarter financial results after market close Thursday. Along with the earnings report, the company also addressed two important questions on the minds of investors and customers. What Happened: Costco reported third-quarter revenue of $52.6 billion, beating a Street estimate of $51.8 billion,...
BUSINESS
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Ulta, Gap, Dell and more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:. Ulta Beauty — Shares surged more than 6% after hours as the beauty retailer's quarterly report beat Wall Street estimates on the top and bottom lines. Ulta Beauty posted adjusted first-quarter earnings of $6.30 per share on revenue of $2.346 billion. Analysts had expected a profit of $4.46 per share on revenue of $2.122 billion, according to Refinitiv. The company also issued better-than-expected forward guidance for the full year.
STOCKS
Reuters

Big tech ad revenue growth to taper as pandemic bubble pops -analyst

May 26 (Reuters) - After unprecedented revenue growth last year, digital platforms including Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O), Meta Platforms Inc (FB.O), Snap Inc (SNAP.N) and Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) now face a sobering reality as pandemic-driven advertising trends dissipate, according to an analyst report on Thursday. Research firm MoffettNathanson cut its 2025...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Earnings Scheduled For May 26, 2022

• American Woodmark AMWD is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $493.20 million. • Evogene EVGN is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter. • Alibaba Group Holding BABA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $29.94...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Motley Fool

Here's My Top Growth Stock to Buy Now

This apparel and luxury retailer is making all the right moves, but its stock gets no respect in this market. That mismatch between business results and market perception offers a fantastic buying opportunity.
STOCKS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

918K+
Followers
446K+
Post
414M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy