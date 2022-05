MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KCCI) - Crews at Marshalltown’s Riverside Cemetery are vigorously preparing the grounds for what they say is the busiest time of the year, KCCI reports. The 2020 derecho left behind a lot of damage. Most of the fence surrounding the property came down, as did a lot of mature trees and limbs.

