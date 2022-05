[This article has been published in Restoring America to highlight how entrenched critical race theory, and closely associated tenets, has become in the education industry]. It’s final exam season, so middle school and high school students are feverishly preparing. In case students needed one more thing to worry about, some in the media are warning that students’ hard work studying for end-of-year tests may not even count — for political reasons.

COLLEGES ・ 5 DAYS AGO