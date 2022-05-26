ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broadcom buying VMware for $61B

By Lucas Manfredi
 2 days ago

Computer chip and software giant Broadcom will dole out $61 billion to acquire all outstanding shares of cloud technology firm VMware in a cash and stock transaction. Broadcom wants to establish a stronger foothold in the cloud computing market and VMware's technology allows large corporations to blend public cloud access with...

