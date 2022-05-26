ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portion Of Atlantic City’s Boardwalk To Receive $6 Million Makeover Thanks To Federal Grant

By CBS3 Staff
 5 days ago
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) – Part of the Atlantic City Boardwalk will be reconstructed thanks in part to a federal grant. The U.S. Economic Development Authority has awarded the city $6 million.

The mayor’s office says the city plans to replace a section of the boardwalk that is more than 100 years old.

The project is estimated to cost $60 million.

“Six million isn’t going to get the whole thing done, but that’s a start and cost Atlantic City residents no money at all,” Mayor Marty Small Jr. said.

The funding came from the American Rescue Plan.

The city also announced funding for street repaving projects and the preservation of a historic firehouse.

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

