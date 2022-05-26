Mobile Fire-Rescue working fire at site of Camp Christian in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Downtown Entertainment District area has an ordinance pertaining to juvenile curfew. Anyone under the age of eighteen will be prohibited from being in the Entertainment District area from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. unless they are accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Mobile...
According to troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, a two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 7:40 a.m. Thursday, May 26, has claimed the life of a Grand Bay woman. Ila L. Shepard, 66, was fatally injured when the 2006 Toyota Corolla in which she was a passenger, was involved...
A $10,000 reward has been offered after a cashier in Mobile was shot during a robbery. Police say it happened at 8:20 Thursday night at the Family Dollar store location on Navco Road. Police say the suspect seen in the photos pulled a gun and demanded money. His injuries are...
The Mobile Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating Brenn May Forrister and Gunnar Ray Forrister. Brenn Forrister is a 7-month-old white female and Gunnar Ray Forrister is a 7 month old white male. They were last seen on May 25, 2022, in the area of Cottage...
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Mobile Police Department is on high alert, asking the public to be aware of 'glock switches.' It's a small device that converts a normally semi-automatic pistol into a fully automatic firearm. The MPD said this is something everyone should be worried about. The MPD...
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Mobile County District Attorney’s Office has a new employee—a therapy dog! This sweet boy is the newest face at the District Attorney’s office. Fiji actually began his career training with prisoners in California. “Guide dogs of America: Tender Loving Canines has...
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WPMI) — City leaders in Fairhope held an emergency meeting Thursday afternoon to address a section of N. Bancroft St. that washed out after heavy rain. The council approved contracts totaling $250,000 that includes the cost of the contractor, engineering work and materials. Councilman Jack Burrell says...
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The traditional start of summer is almost here as Americans will celebrate Memorial Day next Monday. However, with the large amount of fun also come many health and safety challenges – especially with the threat of the COVID-19 coronavirus. Whatever people have planned, the...
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Ladies experiencing homelessness in Mobile pay back kindness by sewing dresses for your toddler. They were looking for a place to lay their heads. Now a group of women experiencing homelessness in Mobile have that place, and are paying that back by doing something remarkable with common pillow cases!
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — For Julie, it's the little things that add up to a better way of life. "It's peaceful! We have washers and dryers now!" she says. After all, when you're homeless, what's routine for others is a luxury for you. "Just everything!,” says Julie. “The beds,...
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — The city of Gulf Shores will be adding 12 new outdoor, lighted pickleball courts at the Gulf Shores Sportsplex. These courts will be located on the east side of Mickey Miller Blackwell Stadium and share the parking lot with the Varsity Baseball Field. With...
DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — There are some very big issues festering in Alabama's biggest subdivision. Around 3,500 families make up Lake Forest in Daphne. They all pay homeowner's dues that add up to nearly $3 million a year. A group of homeowners is not happy with how the association...
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — AT&T announced this month it will be the first cell service to send your GPS information to 911 when you call for help. It's now estimated that 80% of 911 calls are made on cell phones, and there can be delays getting callers exact location.
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Sunshine will rule the roost this holiday weekend through Memorial Day, Monday. Saturday morning wake up numbers will be near 60 inland and close to 70 at the beaches. Afternoon highs will hit the upper 80s Saturday, Sunday, and Monday with lows in the 60s.
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Two chances to find your inner artist at Mobile Art Council’s Spring Fling!. It's the Mobile Arts Council's "Spring Fling" and it happens twice this weekend in downtown Mobile!. Take a look in their window near the entrance to the Saenger Theater, and you'll...
ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WPMI) — A Baldwin County marching band has a new brand new sound thanks to a tech giant. The Robertsdale High School band members were all given new instruments. Courtesy of Apple CEO and Robertsdale High School graduate Tim Cook. With growth exploding in Baldwin County, band...
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Alabama High School Athletic Association has announced its reclassification for the next two years, and some schools in our area are moving up. Bayshore Christian will transition to class2A in baseball and Mobile Christian will now compete in class 5A. They're not the only...
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Sunshine continues through Memorial Day with just a few scattered afternoon clouds. Humidity will be much lower today with afternoon highs in the mid 80s. We'll see a solid wind out of the west today at 10 to 15 mph. Lows tonight fall back to near 60 inland and near 70 at the beaches.
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Some leftover heavy rain is possible in Baldwin County and NW Florida through mid afternoon. Thunderstorms become more scattered and less intense late this afternoon and evening. We'll be completely dry after midnight tonight. A cold front pushes through tonight, brining in cooler and drier air tomorrow morning. In fact, many spots will start Friday morning in the 60s with clear skies.
