Environment

Morning Weather Update

WFAA
 2 days ago

Very pleasant to end the...

www.wfaa.com

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Severe weather headed our way Sunday night

Tonight mostly cloudy skies with lows into the 60s. A few scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible overnight. Patchy dense fog could develop after midnight and impact your early Sunday morning drive. Sunday will be hot with highs into the upper 80s under partly cloudy skies. However, things could turn...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Afternoon, evening storms Sunday; Severe threat Monday

After a cloudy start with areas of dense fog, skies will be brightening up heading into the afternoon.It's a warmer and overall drier finish to the weekend, although a spotty shower or thunderstorm is possible, primarily to the north and west. Highs will be in the upper 70s around the city and low 80s inland.After a leftover shower or thunderstorm this evening, we clear a bit overnight.Viewing for the total lunar eclipse tonight won't be ideal, but we're hopeful for some breaks in the clouds. It'll really depend on your location. Maximum totality occurs just after midnight, giving the moon that rusty orange/red color.Monday itself starts off mainly dry, but we'll need to watch for a line of strong to severe storms Monday afternoon ahead of a cold front. The greatest threats will be damaging wind gusts, small hail and heavy downpours, but an isolated tornado can't be ruled out.The evening commute will likely be slow as the storms move through.Things turn pleasant for midweek with temps in the low 70s.Enjoy the rest of your weekend.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 5/26 Thursday forecast

Alert(s): Yellow Alert for late tomorrow afternoon into tomorrow night for showers and potentially strong to severe thunderstorms.  Forecast: Today will feature more clouds with perhaps some sprinkles/showers late in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 60s. Sprinkles/showers push through tonight with perhaps some patchy fog developing around the area. As for tomorrow, the day gets off to a quiet start, but showers and potentially strong to severe thunderstorms are expected late in the afternoon and at night. The main threats from these storms will be downpours (flooding), gusty winds and even some hail. This, of course, could complicate holiday travel on the roads and at the airports.Looking Ahead: On Saturday we'll have to leave in a chance of showers/t'storms with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s to near 80. Sunday's better, overall, with partly sunny skies, a stray shower and highs closer to 80. Monday (Memorial Day) looks like the best of the bunch: mostly sunny and warm with highs around 80.
ENVIRONMENT
KETV.com

Severe storms possible Tuesday evening, night

Most of the daytime hours will be dry Tuesday, but can't rule out a few isolated t-showers around midday. Severe storm chances increase in the metro after 7 p.m. with damaging wind gusts being the main threat. Meteorologist Sean Everson has your Weather Now forecast update.
ENVIRONMENT
KEYC

TORNADO WATCH: Severe storms this afternoon & evening

Another hot, humid day tomorrow will lead to more potential severe storms late tomorrow and tomorrow night. After the storms exit tomorrow night, cooler and drier air will move in, bringing us a very pleasant, springlike weekend. Thursday will be even warmer and just as humid as Wednesday. Highs will...
ENVIRONMENT
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
The Independent

Sunny Saturday to give way to mixed weather ahead of Jubilee

The UK is set to bask in sunshine at the start of the weekend but cooler, more unsettled weather will take over ahead of the Jubilee weekend, forecasters have said.With all eyes on the forecast for the four-day bank holiday, the Met Office said that while there is still “plenty of detail to work out”, a showery start could make way for finer, warmer conditions for the celebrations.The sunny weather enjoyed by many on Friday is set to last until Saturday for most, according to the Met Office.With a settled start to the weekend for most, there's a mixed signal...
ENVIRONMENT
WWL-AMFM

Heavy rain is expected, flooding possible

A round of heavy rain moves in our area this afternoon and into Thursday morning. “A Flood Watch has been issued for the entire area. Two rounds of rain are on the way through Thursday morning. The first round moves in Wednesday afternoon.
ENVIRONMENT
WWL-AMFM

Another round of thunderstorms and heavy rain

Today will see another wave of heavy rain and thunderstorms. “Our last round of rain is moving through this morning. Watch for isolated areas of street flooding as you get out on the roads. By the late morning, the rain moves
ENVIRONMENT

