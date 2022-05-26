ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Pierce, FL

Grapevines, surf scene and music add flavor to Fort Pierce winery

By Caitlin Wilson
mynews13.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT PIERCE, Fla. — Fort Pierce is a lovely area with tons of things to do, from restaurants to beautiful beaches, but one of its most popular spots might be the Summer Crush Vineyard & Winery, has been growing in the area for a decade. What You Need...

www.mynews13.com

Related
musicfestnews.com

Dave Matthews Band Cancels Both West Palm Beach Shows Due to COVID

Dave Matthews Band Cancels Both West Palm Beach Shows Due to COVID. The Dave Matthews Band were scheduled to perform on consecutive nights starting on Saturday (5/28) and Sunday (5/29) night in West Palm Beach. They have announced the cancellation of both of the South Florida shows at iThink Financial Amphitheater. The statement posted on the bands official website reads:
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Home Remodel, Jazz and Soul, and Music in the Park: What to do Memorial Day weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Looking for something to do this weekend?. Here is what's going on in South Florida. Stuart is hosting a Memorial Day Parade. The parade will remember and honor the fallen soldiers in all national conflicts, and will include a dedication recognizing Sgt. Thaddeus Dennis, a fallen solider from Stuart who served in Vietnam.
wlrn.org

Florida Jerk Festival brings jerk cook-off competition to Lake Worth Beach

Families in Lake Worth Beach are getting their taste buds ready for a jerk cook-off, a culinary battle of the best to kick off the summer. The 19th Florida Jerk Festival is one of the largest Caribbean food events in Palm Beach County. The festival soothes the air with live reggae and soca performances, alongside parents vibin' in the interactive kids' zones and other activities.
LAKE WORTH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winery#Grapevines#Beaches#Food Drink#Beverages
mynews13.com

Brightline land purchase could indicate future Cocoa station down the tracks

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — For those hoping that future Brightline trains won’t just wiz on through Brevard County in between Orlando and West Palm Beach, the company is making multimillion dollar moves on the Space Coast. Records from the Brevard County Property Appraiser show the passenger train company...
COCOA, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Another golf course will be used for new homes and shops. It’s sparked an outcry in this multimillion-dollar community.

The defunct Heron Bay golf course, best known as the former home of the Honda Classic tournaments, could be sold to a developer — or even a neighboring city — to become a mix of housing and retail shops, including restaurants. It’s gotten the attention of neighbors who say the planned construction on the 69.2 acres abutting their upscale houses is not something they ever signed up for — and ...
PARKLAND, FL
cw34.com

Actor Ray Liotta's connection to Palm Beach County

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Actor Ray Liotta died Thursday while filming a movie in the Dominican Republic. He was 67-years-old and leaves behind a daughter and fiance. The actor had a connection with Palm Beach County. He narrated the film called, "Discover the Palm Beaches, the Perfect...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Memorial Day weekend forecast calls for ‘typical’ summertime rain, but outdoor activities get a green light

Enjoy your time at the beaches and barbecue grills this Memorial Day weekend, South Florida. But be on the lookout for afternoon storms as the summer weather pattern ramps up. The two things to watch on Monday, Memorial Day, are rain and the rip current risk, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Larry Kelly. “There’s still uncertainty how widespread things may get this weekend,” ...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Delray Beach installs 4 weather stations to monitor storms

With the start of hurricane season just around the corner, the City of Delray Beach is preparing by installing four weather stations to keep an eye on the sky. From the weather stations' livestream, one can watch real-time live video from the newly installed, solar powered weather stations in Delray Beach.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
veronews.com

$20 million sale sets new highwater mark for a riverfront home

Vero Beach popped up on the luxury real estate radar screen last Tuesday – catching the attention of people from Manhattan to Miami – when a riverfront house in Riomar Bay sold for $20 million. The selling price was a solid 60 percent more than the previous top...
VERO BEACH, FL
veronews.com

‘Rock’ (and other music) around clock this weekend

A great range of music opens up this week throughout the area. First up, head north to Melbourne, where, on Friday, May 27, the Henegar Center opens its next big show – “We Will Rock You,” the big musical by Queen and Ben Elton. This is the show loaded with more than 20 hit songs by that iconic band, Queen, and its frontman Freddie Mercury. In fact, if you’re a lover of songs like “Another One Bites the Dust,” “We Are the Champions” and “Bohemian Rhapsody,” it’ll probably be hard to stay seated. This is called a “jukebox musical.” It uses a narrative to tell the story of some bohemians living in a distant future where differences are not celebrated and musical instruments are forbidden. Tickets range from $25 to $27. “We Will Rock You” runs May 27 to June 12 at the Henegar Center is at 625 E. New Haven Ave. Call 321-723-8698 or visit Henegar.org.
VERO BEACH, FL
mynews13.com

Universal’s new Tribute Store celebrates retro movies

ORLANDO, Fla. — The new Tribute Store at Universal Studios Florida is all about taking a fond look back at summer blockbusters. Universal Studios Florida's latest Tribute Store made its debut Thursday. The films "E.T.," "Jaws" and "Back to the Future" get star treatment. The Tribute Store also has...
ORLANDO, FL

