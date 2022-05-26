ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Drake Asks His Son Where He Got His Basketball Skills — And It Wasn't From Dad

By Ron Dicker
HuffPost
HuffPost
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29GIzs_0fr3YZpC00

Drake ’s 4-year-old son Adonis seems to have picked up the rapper’s love of basketball. (Watch the video below.)

In an Instagram story the “Hotline Bling” rapper shared Wednesday, Drake compliments the lad on his shooting skills after he apparently made 4 of 5 attempts.

“Where’d you learn to shoot like that?” Drake repeatedly asks in the clip.

“I don’t know!” Adonis answers with a shrug but later reveals he’s been practicing at school.

The kid makes it clear that he wants the highlights of his shooting feat, and we can’t imagine Dad, who’s getting a big kick out of the exchange, saying no.

The two took in multiple Toronto Raptors games together this season, but Drake’s hometown team was eliminated last month from the NBA playoffs.

Here are a few photos of father and son at Raptors games:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bb84E_0fr3YZpC00 Drake and Adonis at a first-round NBA playoff game on April 28. (Photo: Cole Burston via Getty Images) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08YNnQ_0fr3YZpC00
The two at a game Feb. 3, 2022. (Photo: Cole Burston via Getty Images) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ebT5V_0fr3YZpC00 Drake, Adonis and the Raptors mascot at an April 7 game. (Photo: Mark Blinch via Getty Images)

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 0

Related
ETOnline.com

Drake Posts Adorable Video with Son Adonis After Playing Basketball

Drake is enjoying time with his son. After shooting hoops with, Adonis, 4, the 35-year-old rapper took to his Instagram Story to share an adorable father-son video. "Yo, where you learn to shoot like that?" Drake asked the tot, who shrugged his shoulders said "I don't know" in response. "You...
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Quavo Issues Challenge To Drake: 'They Don't Want Us At The OVO Arena'

It’s no secret that Quavo is really good at basketball. The Atlanta native regularly shows off his skills on the hardwood and has even played in several NBA All-Star celebrity games. When it comes to playing other rappers, Huncho won’t back down either, and it looks like he may have found his next opponent.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drake
Page Six

Romeo Miller receiving hate mail from female fans after becoming a dad

Where is the love? Romeo Miller has received a lot of hate mail from female fans since the arrival of his first child. The rapper, actor and son of hip-hop icon Master P announced in February that he and his girlfriend, Drew Sangster, had welcomed a baby girl. Miller, 32, has since posted a series of adorable pictures on Instagram of his daughter, whom he calls Baby R. But the proud new dad tells Page Six exclusively, “I have lost a lot of fans. A lot of females sent me hate mail when I had my daughter because a lot of people felt like...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Fox Sports presenter outed as a lesbian by disgraced colleague in sexist group chat breaks her silence with the full story of the secret she kept private for 25 years - and is now 'proud' to tell

Megan Barnard has broken her silence after being outed by a Fox Sports colleague in a leaked video in March. Barnard, who has worked for the company since 2013, has been one of Australia's main sports presenters for women's cricket. She also hosts and presents news about the NRL for the station.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Mascot#Toronto Raptors#Nba#Getty Images
The US Sun

Kim Kardashian fans think Pete Davidson dropped a clue he’s secretly LIVING with star & her four kids in $60M LA mansion

PETE Davidson may be living in Los Angeles now after fans claim he dropped a big clue he's secretly living with girlfriend Kim Kardashian. During his recent stand-up return at the Netflix Is A Joke festival, the SNL funnyman took a few shots at Kim's ex-husband, Kanye West, before launching into one joke about the rapper becoming his family's housekeeper.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Nick Cannon & Chris Brown Croon Their Way Through "I Do"

After promoting this one heavily, Nick Cannon's Raw N B: The Explicit Tape has arrived. It was early this morning (May 20) when the media mogul added another record to his growing list of music releases and this time, he focused heavily on R&B slow jams. There was a wide array of topics covered from sex to relationships to heartbreak, and in true Nick Cannon style, he brought out a few heavy-hitters to help him round things out. He added names like Ty Dolla $ign, K. Michelle, Brandy, Jacquees, Rick Ross, and more.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

Ice-T slams haters after Coco Austin pushes daughter, 6, in stroller: ‘F em all’

Ice-T is not here for hate over his and Coco Austin’s 6-year-old daughter, Chanel, using a stroller on a recent shopping trip. The rapper, 64, retweeted an article about the controversial parenting decision on Wednesday, writing, “Lol… CNN? Really?” The “Law & Order: SVU” star added, “MFs ain’t got s–t else to talk about. F em all. Smh. Lol.” Austin, 43, had a similar response to the “ridiculous” backlash hours earlier. “Oh lord!! Really people? The world loves to criticize literary [sic] everything i do!” the actress tweeted. “Isnt there a war & mass shootings going as we speak & you’d rather mess with my...
CELEBRITIES
rolling out

Lori Harvey ripped by fans after posting her weight-loss strategy (video)

Socialite Lori Harvey is being pummeled with hate on social media after she published her stringent weight-loss diet that many fans called unhealthy, fake and unsafe. The stepdaughter of legendary comedian Steve Harvey normally doesn’t say much on social media, and this may make the 25-year-old Instagram star retreat even further from the public. That’s because many fans begged Harvey to reveal her successful weight-loss and workout strategy that enabled her to lose weight quickly. Yet, after Lori Harvey obliged her followers on TikTok by revealing her strict regimen, she was trounced on Twitter.
WEIGHT LOSS
StyleCaster

Marc Anthony Is Engaged to a 23-Year-Old Model a Month After Ex J-Lo’s Engagement to Ben

Click here to read the full article. Cause for celebration! The celebrity engagements of 2022 include Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly, Josh Duhamel and more stars who put a ring on it (or got a ring put on) this year, and we can’t wait to see these weddings. Of course, the celebrity engagements of 2022 come after a year of star-studded engagements the year before from famous couples like Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker; Britney Spears and Sam Asghari; and Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers. Kardashian and Barker, who started dating in December 2020, announced their engagement in October 2021 with...
NFL
hotnewhiphop.com

Yung Miami's Mom Denies Shooting Her Shot At Lil Baby

It's never a dull moment at the Quality Control headquarters. The label boasts one of the most impressive rosters of artists right now, including City Girls and Lil Baby, who is apparently revving up for the release of his follow-up to My Turn. However, the rapper unwillingly got caught up in some internet rumors after fans believed that Yung Miami's mom was shooting her shot at the rapper.
CELEBRITIES
HuffPost

HuffPost

65K+
Followers
3K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy