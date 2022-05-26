ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas school shooting: Anderson Cooper consoles heartbroken dad who learned of daughter’s death from her best friend

By Johanna Chisholm
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

CNN ’s Anderson Cooper struggled to hold back his own tears on air as a heartbroken father outside of the site of the Texas school shooting regaled how his 10-year-old daughter spent the last moments of her life trying to save her classmates.

“She was just trying to do the right thing. She was just trying to call the cops,” Angel Garza, the father of Amerie Jo, told Mr Cooper while gulping back tears and knitting a framed picture of his 10-year-old daughter between his arms, pulling it tightly into his chest.

“This is literally like her worst fear. And she was just trying to help everyone.”

Mr Garza, a trained medic aide, arrived on the scene of Tuesday’s massacre at Robb Elementary School unaware, like most at the time, that a teenage gunman had just swept through a fourth grade classroom and shot and killed 19 children - all 11 years old and younger - and two teachers.

Being trained in first aid, he set upon delivering as much assistance as he could when he saw officers bringing some of the children out of the Texas elementary school.

“One little girl was just covered in blood, head-to-toe … I thought she was injured, so I asked her what was wrong,” Mr Garza began explaining, noting that the small child was hysterical and struggled to express that she was, contrary to how she appeared, the uninjured one. The blood, she told him, had come from her best friend, who hours earlier had been seated next to her in their fourth-grade class.

“And I asked the little girl the name and she said … she told me,” Mr Garza began, before pausing as tears streamed down his face, “she told me Amerie.”

Mr Garza, his shoulders shaking uncontrollably as he wept over the still raw memory, was then comforted by the CNN host, who extended an arm to console the bereft father.

“That’s how you learned,” Mr Cooper said, before giving Mr Garza a moment to collect his thoughts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PYLl9_0fr3YUPZ00

Amerie, it was later confirmed by classmates and authorities, had spent her final moments of life trying to dial out to 911 on her cellphone after the gunman, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos , barricaded the students and teachers inside the Robb classroom and opened fire on the unprotected group.

The cellphone that Amerie attempted to get help from was a recent gift from her mother and father for her tenth birthday, which Mr Garza told the CNN host she’d only celebrated two weeks earlier, on 10 May.

“She’d been wanting a phone for so long. And we finally got it for her,” he said before again breaking down. “She just tried to call the police.”

Amerie leaves behind a 3-year-old brother, who Mr Garza said worshipped his older sister to the point that every morning when he woke, he asked to see her.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NLqRK_0fr3YUPZ00

“We’ve informed him that his sister is now with God and that she will no longer be with us and of course he just cried,” he said. “He’s three years old and it’s emotional for even him to process.”

At points during the interview, Mr Garza became overwhelmed with his fresh grief and cried for “my baby”. At one point he stopped to ask a gut-wrenching question while pointing to the photograph of his daughter, who’d just been given an award for making the honour roll: “How do you look at this girl and just shoot her?”

Amerie’s mother, Kimberly Garcia, separately commemorated her daughter’s tragic death in a post shared on Facebook, alongside a recent picture of the 10-year-old receiving her honour roll award.

“You did not deserve this my sweet baby girl,” she wrote. “I will never understand. I love you and I’ll never be the same, ever again.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XrkP2_0fr3YUPZ00

Her husband told the CNN host that his wife has “beaten herself up so bad about this” and that she was taking the news of their daughter’s passing rather hard.

“I just want to ask everybody to keep my wife in their prayers. Amerie had the best mother. She did everything she could for her daughter,” he said, before adding that their now dead daughter would only want her mother to “to be happy”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4frfXM_0fr3YUPZ00

Before closing the emotional interview, Mr Cooper, who at this point seemed to be struggling to keep back tears of his own, asked Amerie’s father if there was anything else that he’d like the world to know about his bright young daughter.

“I just want people to know she died trying to save her classmates,” Mr Garza told the CNN host. “She just wanted to save everyone.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Texas shooting: Gunman’s mother says he ‘had his reasons for what he did’ and begs victims for forgiveness

The mother of a teenager who killed 21 people in a Texas school shooting has begged forgiveness for her son, saying he “had his reasons for doing what he did”.Nineteen students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde were killed in the mass shooting on Tuesday.The massacre, carried out by 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, was the deadliest school shooting in the US since Newtown, Connecticut, nearly a decade ago.Speaking after her son was shot dead by law enforcement officers, Adriana Martinez Reyes said she had no explanation for his attack on the school.“I have no words to say....
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Mother of Texas school gunman is seen leaving her home after breaking down in tears at church: Churchgoer told her 'you did not put the gun in his hand'

The mother of Texas elementary school gunman Salvador Ramos was seen leaving her Texas home on Thursday - two days after her son massacred 19 children and two teachers at an Uvalde elementary school. Adriana Reyes, who said she was 'surprised' at her son's horrific killing spree at Robb Elementary...
UVALDE, TX
dailyphew.com

People Are Crying Over This Video Of Monkeys Accidentally Killing A Robot Monkey And Then Mourning For It

When BBC show ‘Spy In The Wild’ infiltrated a robot monkey among a tribe of Langurs, the fake animal got accidentally ‘killed’. This allowed the hidden camera to capture the intimate details of how the monkeys mourn. The video filmed in Rajasthan, India, both shocked and upset the viewers, as the monkeys’ reaction to death is similar to grief experienced by humans.
ANIMALS
The Independent

Family of girl, 10, killed in Uvalde school shooting refuse to appear with Gov Abbott

The mother and father of a Uvalde school shooting victim have refused to speak with Texas Governor Greg Abbott over his support for guns. Kimberly and Felix Rubio refused to meet Mr Abbott on Wednesday after their 10-year-old daughter Lexi was among the 19 children killed by 18-year-old Salvador Ramos at Robb Elementary School.“My first thought was, ‘My Lexi doesn’t even like him,’” Ms Rubio told The New York Times. “She was really little, but we talked about this stuff at home.”Remarks made by Mr Abbott on Wednesday, in which he suggested the Uvalde shooter’s mental health was to blame...
UVALDE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anderson Cooper
Person
Brian Stelter
Person
Angel Garza
The Independent

Salvador Ramos: Everything we know about Texas school mass shooter

The gunman who killed at least 19 children and two adults at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday has been named as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos. Governor Greg Abbott said Ramos “horrifically and incomprehensibly” carried out the mass shooting alone before being shot dead by law enforcement officers.Ramos was a student at Uvalde High School who lived in the small city 80 miles west of San Antonio, according to Mr Abbott.Ramos had hinted on social media that an attack could be coming, state Sen Roland Gutierrez, who was briefed by police, told reporters. “He suggested the kids should...
UVALDE, TX
Daily Mail

Woman 'bangs on her coffin lid' as she's about to be buried at her own FUNERAL: Shocked relatives take her to hospital where she is declared ALIVE... only to die hours later

A woman's funeral in Peru was interrupted when the woman herself started banging on the lid of the coffin to say she was still alive. In a shocking twist to a tragic day, stunned relatives carrying the coffin of Rosa Isabel Cespede Callaca, 36, opened it and found their relative with her eyes open looking at them.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#Consoles#Violent Crime#Cnn#Robb Elementary School
Daily Mail

Georgia father is charged after tracking daughter's location via her cellphone to a church parking and then shooting at a 17-year-old boy that he found her with

A 36-year-old Georgia man has been charged with multiple felonies, including aggravated assault after he allegedly shot at a 17-year-old boy that he found with his daughter after tracking her location via her cell phone to a church parking lot. On Wednesday, deputies from the Habersham County Sheriff's Department responded...
MOUNT AIRY, GA
CBS Chicago

8-year-old girl pleaded "momma, stop!" as mother smothered her with plastic bag, prosecutors say

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An Uptown woman smothered her daughter with a plastic bag on her 8th birthday as the girl screamed "Momma, stop!" because she believed her daughter didn't love her anymore, prosecutors said Friday.Andreal Hagler, 38, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of her daughter, Amaria Osby, who was found dead in their apartment in the building at 4639 N. Winthrop  Ave. Wednesday morning.Prosecutors said Hagler's brother went to her home in Uptown on Wednesday to check on Hagler and Amaria, after calling Hagler and not getting any answer. When he arrived, he found both of them unresponsive...
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Mail

'If only I had let her stay home': Fourth grader killed in Uvalde school massacre had pleaded in vain to 'stay home with momma' that morning, her devastated grandmother reveals

A 10-year-old girl shot dead in America's latest mass school shooting had begged her mother to stay home the morning of the massacre, her family has revealed. Jailah Nicole Silguero, 10, was among 19 children killed in a mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, Tuesday morning when 18-year-old Salvador Ramos burst into her classroom with a legally-purchased AR-15 rifle and opened fire.
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Independent

Sister of Texas gunman Salvador Ramos ‘flatly refused’ to buy him weapons in 2021, police say

The sister of the Uvalde gunman “flatly refused” to buy him a weapon when he asked her to last year, a top Texas police official said.Salvador Ramos, 18, eventually bought himself two assault rifles after turning 18 earlier this month that he used to murder 19 students and two teachers at an elementary school.But the Texas Department of Public Safety’s director told a news conference on Friday that the suspect had previously tried to obtain weapons while he was still 17.“We know that by his digital footprint that Ramos asked his sister to help him buy a gun, she...
TEXAS STATE
Daily Mail

'Maybe I could've stopped it:' German girl, 15, reveals the chilling text messages Texas gunman sent her warning he was going to shoot up an elementary school 15 minutes before opening fire killing 21

A teenage girl from Germany says twisted Texas gunman Salvador Ramos warned her he was going to shoot up an elementary school 15 minutes before he opened fire killing 19 students and two teachers. The 15-year-old, known only as Cece, and 18-year-old Ramos had been messaging over Instagram and FaceTime...
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

The Independent

669K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy