Fox News host chokes up as she blames ‘political divisions’ for Texas school shooting: ‘Is this our fault?’

A Fox & Friends host became emotional as she discussed the massacre at a Texas elementary school this week, asking viewers: “Is this our fault?”

Ainsley Earhardt suggested that “political divisions” between Democrats and Republicans were to blame after 19 children were killed in a shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, southern Texas, on Tuesday.

“We were all guilty in that,” she said of the crucifixion of Jesus, “because he had to die on the cross for our sins. And I think about, is this all of our faults?”

The Fox & Friends host went on to say that “political divisions” had caused people to hate one another and that the Bible could heal potential shooters.

“Parents, take your children to church,” said Earhardt. “I don’t know what is going on in these individuals’ hearts but they have a void. They have a hole in their heart, and they are evil and they are unhappy.”

She continued: “Help them to get help. And I know it’s not always the parents’ fault because the parents are trying in many cases, and when there’s mental illness involved, sometimes you’re at your wit’s end and there’s not much more you can do. But I don’t know what the solution is.”

The Fox & Friends host did not mention the possibility of tighter gun control laws or that her own network had rubbished Democrat calls for tighter gun control laws in the wake of the 27th school shooting this year.

Her colleague Laura Ingraham had earlier accused President Joe Biden of using the Uvalde school massacre as “an attempt at political resuscitation on Biden’s part, it’s despicable.”

Republicans have largely avoided calling for tighter gun control laws following the Uvalde shooting, with Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene tweeting: “There is no amount of gun control laws that will change this. It’s not the gun’s fault, it’s everyone’s fault.”

Rep Paul Gosar was meanwhile accused of blaming a “transsexual leftist illegal alien” for the Uvalde massacre. That was baseless and had earlier been shared on 4chan, a far right social media site, reports said.