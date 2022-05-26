ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Fox News host chokes up as she blames ‘political divisions’ for Texas school shooting: ‘Is this our fault?’

By Gino Spocchia
The Independent
 2 days ago

A Fox & Friends host became emotional as she discussed the massacre at a Texas elementary school this week, asking viewers: “Is this our fault?”

Ainsley Earhardt suggested that “political divisions” between Democrats and Republicans were to blame after 19 children were killed in a shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, southern Texas, on Tuesday.

“We were all guilty in that,” she said of the crucifixion of Jesus, “because he had to die on the cross for our sins. And I think about, is this all of our faults?”

The Fox & Friends host went on to say that “political divisions” had caused people to hate one another and that the Bible could heal potential shooters.

“Parents, take your children to church,” said Earhardt. “I don’t know what is going on in these individuals’ hearts but they have a void. They have a hole in their heart, and they are evil and they are unhappy.”

She continued: “Help them to get help. And I know it’s not always the parents’ fault because the parents are trying in many cases, and when there’s mental illness involved, sometimes you’re at your wit’s end and there’s not much more you can do. But I don’t know what the solution is.”

The Fox & Friends host did not mention the possibility of  tighter gun control laws or that her own network had rubbished Democrat calls for tighter gun control laws in the wake of the 27th school shooting this year.

Her colleague Laura Ingraham had earlier accused President Joe Biden of using the Uvalde school massacre as “an attempt at political resuscitation on Biden’s part, it’s despicable.”

Republicans have largely avoided calling for tighter gun control laws following the Uvalde shooting, with Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene tweeting: “There is no amount of gun control laws that will change this. It’s not the gun’s fault, it’s everyone’s fault.”

Rep Paul Gosar was meanwhile accused of blaming a “transsexual leftist illegal alien” for the Uvalde massacre. That was baseless and had earlier been shared on 4chan, a far right social media site, reports said.

Loudmouthed Granny
2d ago

No politics involved!!! Stop th blame!! It’s society! Family matters…….I can assure u he wasn’t thinking about any politics……he was hurting and full of hate with his life?

John Green
1d ago

We all play a part in what happens in America. We are America. Let's create an atmosphere that is inclusive. A divided America will not stand. Division is destroying America

jstme
1d ago

100% the Republicans fault.Texas made it possible for 18 year Olds to purchase assault weapons.Greg Abbott is worse than Charles Manson.MAGAS are now brainwashed terrorists.

SFGate

Fox News’ Coverage of the Uvalde Shooting Was Sickening

The decade following the 2012 massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary has proved that the Republican Party’s infatuation with guns is stronger than any reservations it may have about children being slaughtered. Conservative gun worship has been reaffirmed in the wake of shooting after shooting, and it shouldn’t be surprising that after at least 21 people, including at least 19 children, were killed in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday by a teenager who bought two assault rifles shortly after his 18th birthday, Republican politicians and right-wing media chose guns over the nation’s children.
UVALDE, TX
