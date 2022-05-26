ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Struggling musician clocks 20 million TikTok views after covering himself in a ‘zebra tan’

By Joe Pagnelli
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Lan1v_0fr3YJwo00

A struggling musician hopes to copy Sam Ryder who broke through as a viral sensation to light up the stage at Eurovision 2022 – and his plan looks on track after a TikTok video of his wacky full-body zebra tan was viewed more than 20 million times.

Covered from head-to-toe with dazzling zebra stripes, Rich Fortuna, 25, turned heads whenever he went outdoors for walks – and since a video of his tan lines went viral earlier this month, he has even attracted the attention of “hundreds” of flirty women who were intrigued by his look.

To create his eye-catching skin, he spent 30 minutes carefully placing reflective strips all over his body and face to stop those areas being tanned, then another 15 minutes being sprayed at a tanning salon to produce the dark stripes in between.

The results lasted a week and singleton Rich, who is originally from Milan, Italy , but now lives Utrecht , Netherlands , where he works at a biscuit factory, is planning another “top secret” new tan for the summer, to promote his music career.

He said:  “Getting this spray tan has given me a different kind of attention, everywhere you go people will look at you.

“There are heads turning and you can see people losing their minds because they don’t know what the hell is going on.

“When you look like this, you can’t go unobserved, no one has ever seen anyone like this.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c42lS_0fr3YJwo00

Rich thinks the zebra tan may help him find love – something he hadn’t expected.

He said: “Since I’ve been viral on TikTok, I’ve been inundated by women who message me. My TikTok is 70 per cent followed by women.

“I think women quite enjoy the stylistic choice, and there have been some inappropriate images sent to me as well.

“This look is one that attracts people, which I didn’t expect at all. I think it will help me find someone.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HGk5U_0fr3YJwo00

Watching Sam Ryder perform in Turin at the Eurovision 2022 finals earlier this month inspired Rich to dream of reaching the same lofty heights while following in his footsteps.

The British sensation was a struggling musician like Rich before he began posting videos on the social media website during the pandemic, and has since seen his hit single Space Man become the highest-charting U.K. Eurovision entry since Gina G’s Ooh Aah… Just a Little Bit hit number 1 in 1996.

Rich, who amassed 20k followers and over 22 million views in the space of two months, said: “I would love to become the next Sam Ryder. I wanted to become a popstar when I was 13 and I haven’t stopped dreaming.

“The latest video did one million in the first day and by the third day it was at 12 million.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RHKVU_0fr3YJwo00

He added: “TikTok can really change your life with just one video. It allows you to put yourself out there and grow exponentially.

“If you look at Sam Ryder, he was struggling and then went on TikTok and ended up in Turin at Eurovision.”

For Rich, this could be a much needed turning point.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XHClN_0fr3YJwo00

He said: “I’d been a failure in music my whole career. I have tried and tried and it never worked.

“But suddenly people were seeing me, and they could see my music.”

He was first inspired to create the mad tan lines after seeing a woman on TikTok get a thunderbolt tan in July 2021, but he thought “bigger is better” and wondered if he could cover his entire body in a pattern.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IEPS2_0fr3YJwo00

His first attempt came during a sunny summer’s day in Camogli, on the Italian riviera, in August, when he placed tiny reflective triangles on his body before falling asleep under the blazing sun.

He said: “I fell asleep for a few hours, and then the pattern was there. My friends were all calling me crazy, because it looked so absurd.

“I was really happy with the results, even if it was so strange looking.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vQrsG_0fr3YJwo00

He added: “I am always trying to do different things.”

Chuffed with the results, when he was back in the Netherlands he went to a sunbed to try and replicate the results in September, but he opted for a vegan spray tan the following month as he didn’t want to harm his skin.

Rich added: “At the end of August, I did a UV tan at the sunbed, and I wanted to do it more often but realised I couldn’t go to the sunbed so often so I found a vegan spray tan in Utrecht.

“The woman was astonished and super excited about it when I told her about it. She was flabbergasted.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DOQe1_0fr3YJwo00

The £25 tan looked incredible and like “something out of a video game”, according to Rich, and since his video went viral his phone hasn’t stopped pinging with views and messages from astounded strangers.

He said: “I’d never really done a fake tan before, but I was really happy about it.

“I think it looks really cool, and it makes me feel confident. And I get messages from people every day who tell me how amazing it looks.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aQxUp_0fr3YJwo00

Rich first wanted to become a pop singer in his early teens after being inspired by Justin Bieber, who became a teenage pop star after rising to fame on YouTube, as well as German rock band Tokyo Hotel.

He is releasing new pop music this year and hopes his viral videos will help him finally fulfil his dreams.

He said: “Since I was 13,  I was producing music from my bedroom on my laptop, and now I want to transform my dream into a career.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qm1FB_0fr3YJwo00

He added: “I grew up with Justin Bieber who became a star from a young age, so when I watched him, he was my age and he was making it big.

“I wanted to become just like him. I liked the idea of doing cool music videos.”

You can follow Rich’s TikTok and Instagram on @rich_fortuna

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Michael Jackson's Kids Paris & Prince Stick Close Together in Rare Red Carpet Appearance

Click here to read the full article. Paris and Prince Jackson continue to show their support for the Broadway show, MJ the Musical, which features the life and music of their late dad, Michael Jackson. The siblings honored the cast and crew on Wednesday night in celebration of the 10 Tony Award nominations the show received. Dressed in a nude lace gown with a long train, Paris stuck close by her older brother, who was dressed casually in jeans and a black sport coat. (See the photos HERE.) The duo posed on the red carpet with the 24-year-old singer’s left arm...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Doja Cat’s Billboard Music Awards Outfit Might Just Be Her Boldest Yet, Complete With Golden Toes & Pasties

Click here to read the full article. To no one’s surprise, really, Doja Cat just hit the 2022 Billboard Music Awards red carpet in a fierce, head-turning dress and boots with golden toes (yup, keep scrolling to see what we’re talking about). The rap star, who is nominated tonight, wore a custom black Schiaparelli dress featuring a structured design and sheer tulle train with Agent Provocateur custom pasties and wedge boots with sculpted gold toe detailing courtesy of Schiaparelli’s fall ’21 collection. The avant garde style she’s wearing actually features a shiny molding of a foot cast in gold. Known for her...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Bieber
Rolling Stone

Charli XCX Protégé Elio Learns to ‘Luv My Brain’ on Dreamy Bop

Click here to read the full article. Your fave pop girlies love her and you should, too. On Friday, Elio — the British songstress behind songs like “@elio.irl” and “Jackie Onassis” — dropped her sweet, dreamy single “Luv My Brain,” the second taste of her upcoming mixtape, Elio’s Inferno, which Rolling Stone can exclusively announce. “I Luv My Brain” was the first track she wrote for her upcoming project. “It’s about learning to appreciate my brain for all that it does and allows me to do while also acknowledging that it can be a bit difficult a lot of the time. I’ve had...
MUSIC
SheKnows

Paris Jackson Describes the Impact of Having 'Free-Love, Hippie-Type' Michael Jackson as a Dad

Click here to read the full article. Singing isn’t the only thing Paris Jackson inherited from her dad, the late Michael Jackson. The King of Pop, who is also dad to Prince Michael Jackson, 25, and Prince “Bigi” Michael Jackson II, 20, also passed down his free spirit — at least when it comes to self-love. The 24-year-old “Breathe Again” singer recently opened up about the impact Michael Jackson had on her growing up. “I try and always keep an open mind — not just with makeup, but with everything,” the KVD Beauty brand ambassador told POPSUGAR May 12. “I was...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Japanese man spends £12,480 to look like a dog

A Japanese man spent approximately 2 million yen (£12,480) on a realistic border collie costume because he wanted to look like his favourite breed of dog.The man, identified only as Toko, hired a Japanese company called Zeppet, which is known for creating sculptures and models for movies and commercials, to create the costume.Zeppet reportedly took 40 days to make the costume as Toko went through multiple rounds of trials and revisions to get it right.“I made it a collie because it looks real when I put it on,” Toko said in an interview with Japanese outlet Mynavi.“My favorite is...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

A trial by TikTok and the death knell for MeToo. Who won Depp v Heard?

Of all the accusations to emerge from the bombshell defamation trial opposing Johnny Depp and Amber Heard over the last six weeks, one of the most memorable came from social media.On 5 May, the internet blew up with online sleuths claiming they had caught Amber Heard snorting cocaine on the witness stand at the court in Fairfax, Virginia.Short video snippets began circulating of the Aquaman actress blowing her nose with a tissue during a pause in her courtroom testimony.“Amber Heard snorting coke on the stand is the craziest thing I have ever seen,” one person captioned one particular YouTube video...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zebra#Tanning#Fake Tan
Hello Magazine

Harry Styles' $8.7million NY apartment will leave you speechless

Harry Styles is not short on real estate - but when he's visiting New York City, he has an incredible $8.7million apartment to call home. The Watermelon Sugar hitmaker was reported to have purchased the Tribeca home back in 2017 and it is in one of the most coveted apartment blocks in the city: 443 Greenwich. So it's not surprising that Harry has some very famous neighbors.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Fan reveals cruel video of Stranger Things star’s friends laughing at her for asking for photo

A woman on TikTok says Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard’s friends mocked her when she asked the actor for a photo at an IHOP.The TikToker, who said her name was Lexi in the video, filmed herself approaching Wolfhard as he was dining with friends at the American pancake house chain. Wolfhard is known for his role as Mike Wheeler in the sci-fi Netflix series.In the clip, Lexi asks the actor to take a photo with him, but his friends at the table are seen “mocking” her in response.“Hi, I don’t want to be awkward but could I get a photo...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Variety

amfAR Cannes Goes Wild for Christina Aguilera, Ricky Martin — and $215,000 Statue of Emma Watson as Mermaid

Click here to read the full article. It was after 1 a.m. in Antibes when Christina Aguilera performed at the 28th annual amfAR gala at the Cannes Film Festival on Friday morning. Inside a tent at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, overlooking the Mediterranean sea, a lux crowd of European high rollers crowded the stage as Michelle Rodriguez took the mic to introduce the night’s headliner. “Five-time Grammy Award winning … is going to bless you with her voice …” “Six! Six!” the crowd of fans shouted back, correcting the “Fast & Furious” star on the number of Grammys Aguilera has actually won. Yes,...
MOVIES
The Independent

Fans are calling Kris and Kylie Jenner out for their reactions to doing ‘normal’ people things: ‘Cringing’

Kris and Kylie Jenner are being called out online for their reactions to doing a day of “normal” people activities.In the seventh episode of The Kardashians, which premiered 26 May, the mother-daughter duo were driving in the car when a pregnant Kylie said to her mom: “I just want to do normal things with you.”In an effort to be normal, the two proceeded to shop for their own groceries, pump their own gas, and visit a car wash. After Kris admitted that she hadn’t been to a grocery store in two years, the pair pulled up to Vintage Grocers in...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Music
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Rolling Stone

Israeli Superstar Noa Kirel Says She Learned Spanish for ‘Dale Promo’ From Telenovelas

Click here to read the full article. Get you a girl who can sing in three languages. On Friday, Israeli superstar Noa Kirel flaunted her moves and Spanish-speaking skills as she joined Puerto Rican reggaetonero Metro the Savage on “Dale Promo.” In the song’s video, an exclusive Rolling Stone premiere, Kirel is seen wearing a luscious blonde hair for the first time. She tells Rolling Stone the song is about “having a man who is confident and secure enough with himself that he’s not threatened by the presence of strong females.” The accompanying clip matches the track’s energy with “crazy dance...
WORLD
Entertainment Weekly

From $400 Versace bears to Theraguns, Drag Race winners reveal how they spent their prize money

A $100,000 check from RuPaul can buy you a house, pay off student debt, or the entire menu at Cheesecake Factory 600 times over. Drag queens are known for stretching a dollar, so, ahead of their bid for a $200,000 prize on All Stars 7, see how seven past winners of RuPaul's Drag Race wisely — or, as they admit, perhaps foolishly — spent their earnings.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Cuco Wants to Hack the Space-Time Continuum on Psychedelic Track ‘Time Machine’

Click here to read the full article. Cuco is doing a little time traveling ahead of his upcoming album, Fantasy Gateway. The Mexican-American singer-songwriter, known for music with a psychedelic kick, has shared his new song “Time Machine,” a dreamy rumination about what it would mean to teleport to the past and change the outcome of a relationship. “When I wrote the song, I was sitting in my bed recording an audio message in a vulnerable space at a low point in my life,” Cuco said in a press release. “I took that and brought it into a world of hyperrealism...
MUSIC
NME

SEVENTEEN set the world ablaze in music video for new single ‘Hot’

SEVENTEEN have dropped their new single ‘Hot’, a cut from their latest full-length album ‘Face The Sun’. In the brazen new visual, the 13 members of the K-pop boyband make their way across an almost-barren desert, performing the song’s choreography against the backdrop of a construction site around a partially-built structure that appears to be a giant palm.
MUSIC
Elle

Halsey Opens up About Record Label Pressure to Release 'Viral TikTok Moment'

Halsey is an open book. The "Without Me" singer often uses social media to give their fans insight into their personal life. Days after opening up about experiencing a health crisis after giving birth last July, Halsey revealed that they are experiencing difficulty putting out new music because of differences with their label. They took to TikTok, claiming their label refused to put out their new music unless they had a "viral TikTok moment."
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Independent

The Independent

669K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy