ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

US Congress delegation ‘most undiplomatic visit I’ve ever seen’ – Donaldson

By David Young
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mhk1g_0fr3Y18z00

A visit by a US delegation led by Congressman Richard Neal has been termed “the most undiplomatic to these shores” by the DUP leader.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson slated the language used as “unhelpful”, adding it “displays an alarming ignorance of the concerns of unionism”, with reference to Mr Neal’s comment about the dispute over the Northern Ireland Protocol being a “manufactured issue”.

However, Sir Jeffrey said he heard a “more realistic approach” during his party’s meeting with the delegation at Stormont on Thursday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NtSjV_0fr3Y18z00

Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie said he feels the delegation “now understand the issues at hand”.

“I think they get it now but we will know if they get it if they come out and say, ‘We now understand’, because we made that point quite heavily to them,” he said.

The senior US Congressmen led his delegation in meetings with all Stormont parties on Thursday.

Sinn Fein’s Stormont leader Michelle O’Neill said the attention was to be welcomed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12fW2X_0fr3Y18z00

“We have had a very good meeting with them in terms of our shared objective, which is to have this Executive and Assembly up and running, supporting people through the cost-of-living crisis, addressing our health service needs,” she said.

“Very much welcome their commitment and we share their objective in terms of their support for the Good Friday Agreement.

“There is work to be done but I think the attention from this delegation is something that is very much to be welcomed.”

Meanwhile, Sir Jeffrey revealed his party confronted Mr Neal about his use of the term “planter” to refer to unionists in Northern Ireland.

He said his party colleague Jonathan Buckley told Mr Neal he is also a planter and that comparisons were made between Northern Ireland today and one of the most seismic events in US history, the Boston Tea Party.

Sir Jeffrey said that when tea chests were pushed into the harbour in Boston in 1773, the mantra was no taxation without representation.

“And I reminded Congressman Neal and his colleagues that this too is our mantra: that today Northern Ireland is subjected to laws and taxes into which it has no say, that not a single member elected to this Assembly can influence many of the laws that now oversee how we conduct trade in our country because they are imposed by the European Union, and there is no democratic accountability to this institution or any democratic institution in this country,” he said.

“So I reminded Congressman Neal that the principle of no taxation without representation applies to Northern Ireland and we need to sort that out and until we sort it out and see the solution being put in place we cannot make the progress that we want to see.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47BtYt_0fr3Y18z00

Earlier, as he arrived at Parliament Buildings, Mr Neal said Northern Ireland has endured far more grim moments than the current dispute over post-Brexit trade.

Power-sharing is on ice in the region after the DUP refused to re-establish a devolved executive following the recent election in protest at arrangements that have created economic barriers on trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

Unionist politicians have reacted angrily to remarks by Mr Neal in Dublin on Tuesday when he claimed the protocol dispute was a “manufactured issue”.

Standing in the Great Hall of Parliament Buildings, Mr Neal told reporters: “I have been in this hall many times, through far more grim moments than the one we’re currently witnessing, and I think that the role that we’ve (the US) offered, the dimension that we brought to bear, is overwhelmingly over all of these years been very helpful.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ODt9r_0fr3Y18z00

“So, looking forward to what all the parties have to say.”

Mr Neal also spoke of the need to “duly honour” the 25th anniversary of the 1998 Good Friday Agreement next year.

“It’s an extraordinary success story,” he added.

Stormont is the latest stop on the US politician’s ongoing visit to the island of Ireland.

The delegation has also held meetings in London and Brussels during its protocol fact-finding mission.

Many unionists and loyalists are vehemently opposed to the protocol, claiming its requirement for checks on goods moving across the Irish Sea has undermined Northern Ireland’s place in the United Kingdom.

Comments / 106

paul perry
2d ago

my only question is why do we allow our congressional and senators to waste taxpayers money to go to a foreign country and stick their nose into their business when they can't even stop small children from being murdered in their classroom in the country they are sworn to protect

Reply(28)
195
TerYon
2d ago

Why don’t these individuals stop sticking their noses into other countries business, as an excuse for a nice little trip to a beautiful country, and focus on the myriad of major problems we have in this country?

Reply(2)
64
Leopards Spots
2d ago

Why are we paying congress to fly all over the planet? We have diplomats stationed in countries for a reason.

Reply(14)
127
Related
The Independent

NI protocol dispute ‘not a real crisis’, leader of US delegation says

The impasse over Brexit’s Northern Ireland Protocol is “not a real crisis”, a senior US Congressman has insisted.Richard Neal said the deadlock was instead a “problem to be solved” after he and fellow members of a Congressional delegation held talks with Stormont’s five main parties in Belfast.Powersharing in Northern Ireland is on ice after the DUP refused to re-establish a devolved executive following the recent Assembly election in protest at arrangements that have created economic barriers on trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.Mr Neal, who is chairman of the influential House of Representatives’ Committee on Ways and Means, has...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Joe Biden ally aims to ‘convince’ UK government to drop protocol plan during London talks

Liz Truss faces a showdown meeting with a close ally of US president Joe Biden on Saturday amid international efforts to prevent the British government from overriding the Northern Ireland Protocol.The foreign secretrary, and international trade secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan, are due to hold talks in London with Congressman Richard Neal. who said he would to urge UK ministers against any unilateral “breach” of the Brexit treaty.It follows a warning from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who said that the US Congress would not agree to any trade deal if Britain plunges ahead with a plan to “discard” the protocol.Mr Neal,...
POLITICS
The Independent

Biden pretends to storm out of meeting when Australian PM mentions NRA

US president Joe Biden mocked walking out of a meeting with Australia’s prime minister Anthony Albanese after the latter recalled a trip to the US in his younger days and a visit with the National Rifle Association (NRA) more than three decades ago.Mr Biden pretended to storm out just hours before a teen gunman murdered 19 children and two teachers in an elementary school in Texas’ Uvalde town, in one of the worst mass shootings witnessed by the US in years.During his discussion with the US president on the sidelines of the Quad summit on Tuesday, Mr Albanese narrated...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Beattie
Person
Jeffrey Donaldson
Person
Richard Neal
Daily Mail

'I can still remember the gasps': Queen left the whole room in shock after delivering a speech in Gaelic at Dublin Castle in 2011, David Cameron recalls, as Edna Kenny claims Prince Philip made 'massive effort' to get visit right

The Queen left the whole room in shock when she delivered a speech in Gaelic during a historic visit to Ireland in 2011, David Cameron has revealed. The former Prime Minster had joined Her Majesty and Irish Taoiseach Enda Kenny during a visit to Dublin Castle, which Prince Philip helped her to prepared for 'astutely'.
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Congress#Northern Ireland Assembly#Great Britain#Stormont
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
U.K.
The Independent

The Independent

669K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy