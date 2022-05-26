ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Africa

Children evacuated from severely flooded school in Ghana

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48Y8XR_0fr3X8Hr00

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) said that 32 children were rescued from a school in Cape Coast on Tuesday (24 May) after heavy rain caused flooding.

The GNFS said that they responded to a distress call from a teacher at the Mustard Seed Academy.

This shows children being carried to safety after the flood water trapped them in their classrooms.

Ghana's capital Accra also suffered extensive flooding on Tuesday with major roads, schools and homes affected.

The Independent

Congo's M23 rebels attack military base in country's east

Congo’s M23 rebels closed in on a major military camp in the country’s east on Thursday after days of fighting the army, officials said. Clashes continued Thursday at the Rumangabo base in the Rutshuru area of North Kivu province about 40 kilometers (25 miles) from the provincial capital, Goma. “There is no truce. The fighting is still continuing this morning on the same fronts as yesterday,” deputy army spokesman Gen. Sylvain Ekenge said.Gunfire exchanges have been heard there since early in the morning, said Manouvo Nguka, who lives in Rumangabo where the base is located. “The army seeks to...
MILITARY
BBC

Nigeria's facial scars: The last generation

Facial scarification was once popular across Nigeria. Deep cuts, usually on both cheeks or the forehead, were carved on children by families and communities, mostly as a mark of identity. The marks also held stories of pain, reincarnations and beauty. The practice, however, has been fading away since a federal...
AFRICA
