Rare humpback whale rescued from drift net off coast of Mallorca

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
 2 days ago

A 12m-long humpback whale has been rescued from a drift net off the eastern coast of Mallorca in the Balearic islands.

Footage shows Spanish divers rushing to free the trapped whale, in an area where sightings have only been reported twice before.

Gigi Torras, a marine biologist involved in the rescue, said the mammal gave the group a gesture of “a little thank you” after it was cut free.

“It was like out of this world, it was incredible, just incredible,” Ms Torras said.

