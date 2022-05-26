ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Jon Batiste kicks off Grammy Museum's educational series

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fKPkI_0fr3VFsl00

Jon Batiste is still putting in some Grammy work: The multi-talented performer will kick off a series geared toward public and educational programs in New York City next month.

The Grammy Museum announced Thursday that Batiste will perform during a series titled “A New York Evening with Jon Batiste.” He’ll hit the stage on June 17 at the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Center.

Batiste will be the first performer as part of the museum’s six-part series. His performance comes after he collected five trophies including album of the year for “We Are” at the Grammy Awards in April.

The museum will partner with the New York mayor’s office to bring educational programming with two summer sessions. It’ll be free five-day songwriting workshops for students currently enrolled in high school.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said he’s thrilled about the partnership.

“These efforts align perfectly, not only with our vision to support future musicians who might one day contribute to New York City’s creative economy,” he said in a statement.

The programs will run through the end of this year at various venues in the city. The other five programs and performers will be announced at a later date.

Forty slots will be available for students during the summer sessions, which will be held the weeks of July 11 and July 18. Each week-long session will take place at CUNY Graduate Center and free of charge to students.

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

In Forthcoming Book ‘The Music Never Stops,’ Veteran Promoter Peter Shapiro Documents Life in Concerts (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Veteran music promoter, filmmaker and venue owner Peter Shapiro is lifting the curtain on a career that spans 10,000 concerts. “The Music Never Stops: What Putting on 10,000 Shows Has Taught Me About Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Magic,” will be released by Hachette Books on August 2. Described as “perhaps the most notable independent concert promoter since Bill Graham,” a sentiment shared by Steven Van Zandt and others in advanced praise for the book, Shapiro is known for his long-standing relationship with the Grateful Dead and its myriad offshoot projects. His roots in...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
People

Clive Davis Recalls Helping a Young Bruce Springsteen Find His Inner Rock God on the Concert Stage

They say rock stars aren't made, they're born — but even Bruce Springsteen needed some help when he first started out. Clive Davis was just the man to lend a hand. The legendary music executive was seven years into his tenure as the head of Columbia Records when he auditioned the future Boss in 1972. Springsteen was still in his early 20s, but his songs were shockingly mature, showcasing a preternatural wisdom far beyond his years. Even so, his stagecraft needed some work.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Batiste
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The best of Bob Dylan through the years

The iconic Bob Dylan AP Photo/Nick Ut Bob Dylan, an American singer-songwriting legend, was born on May 24, 1941. Born Robert Allen Zimmerman in Duluth, Minnesota, and raised in Hibbing, he has been iconic since the 1960s. Truly a living legend. To help celebrate his 81st birthday, let's take a look back at some of the memorable moments and incredible accolades during his impressive career.The start of an unparalleled career Jimmy Ellis / The Tennessean Dylan left Minnesota for New York in 1961, and visited a seriously ill Woody Guthrie, his idol. He started playing clubs around New York and gathered...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

669K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy