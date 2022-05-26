ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Weird Al’ Yankovic Is Getting His Own Graphic Novel, ‘The Illustrated Al’

By Gil Kaufman
 2 days ago

Everything is coming up Al this year. In addition to the eagerly anticipated Roku original “Weird Al” Yankovic biopic starring Daniel Radcliffe due out this fall, Z2 Comics announced on Wednesday (May 25) that it will release the graphic novel The Illustrated Al: The Songs of ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic in November.

The book includes illustrations from a number of prominent cartoonists — including Bill Plympton, Aaron Augenblick, Peter Bagge, Steve Chanks, Danny Hellman, Felipe Sobreiro, Gideon Kendall, Michael Kupperman and Wes Hargis — all offering up their interpretations of more than 20 of the world’s greatest comedic songwriter’s classics.

The graphic novel will be available in a variety of formats, including softcover and hardcover editions, as well as an oversized hardcover hand-signed by Al, with cover art by Mike and Laura Allred ( iZombie ), an exclusive 3-piece “Weird Al” art print set by Jesse Phillips ( Transformers ), vinyl slipmat by Drew Friedman ( Heroes of the Comics ), a wax pack of Al’s collector’s cards by Danny Hellman ( Bizarro World ), a drink coaster with art by Friedman and the Allreds and, of course, a Yankovic branded mini-accordion.

It will also feature a forward by legendarily spacey stand-up comedian and UHF co-star Emo Phillips. “It’s such an incredible honor to see my song lyrics brought to life by some of my all-time favorite cartoonists and illustrators,” Al noted in a release announcing the project. “I’ve actually been playing the long game — the only reason I spent four decades in the music business is so that one day I could have my very own graphic novel.”

Check out a sneak peek of the cover below.

Billboard

Billboard

