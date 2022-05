An Indiana man was arrested on charges of public drunkenness and criminal mischief. Indiana Borough Police say that the incident happened Thursday morning in the 1300 block of Oakland Avenue. Police were called out for a verbal altercation behind an apartment building between two individuals. Police found the two were arguing over a damaged vehicle. The vehicle was found to be damaged by 31-year-old Travis Kendirck of Indiana. He was also found to be in an intoxicated state.

INDIANA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO