City Will Provide Additional 4 Million At-Home Tests To Schools Each Week Until End Of The School Year. New York City Mayor Eric Adams, New York City Department of Education (DOE) Chancellor David C. Banks, the New York City Test & Trace Corps (Test & Trace), and the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene (DOHMH) today announced that the city’s in-school surveillance testing program has administered over two million PCR COVID-19 tests to students and school staff this school year. In addition to supporting the city’s “Stay Safe, Stay Open” plan, an additional four million at-home tests will be delivered to schools each week until the end of the school year.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO