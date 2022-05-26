ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Universal Music Promotes Sujata Murthy to Executive VP

By Jem Aswad
 2 days ago
Universal Music Enterprises (UMe), the catalog division of Universal Music Group , has promoted Sujata Murthy to executive vice president of media & artist relations, effective immediately.

In her role, Ms. Murthy will continue to be responsible for the label’s media department and oversee press strategy and campaigns, as well as work closely with artists, managers and estates across UMG’s roster. Additionally, she will be an integral part in expanding UMe’s corporate and executive initiatives. She will remain based in UMe’s Santa Monica offices and report to president/CEO Bruce Resnikoff.

Resnikoff said, “Sujata is an invaluable member of my executive team and she is someone who has earned the respect of our artists and their management teams. She has also built one of the best media teams in the industry and she continues to play an important role in developing and executing UMe’s successful release strategies for our artists.”

Murthy said, “I am truly honored to work with the incredible artists and catalog that are the very fabric of our musical heritage. I am excited to continue introducing classic albums and artists to the next generation through new platforms and technology helping continue their legacy. I am grateful to work alongside Bruce Resnikoff and the dedicated UMe team.”

Since joining UMe, Murthy has worked with some of the most influential and legendary recording artists of the last 100 years or their teams, including ABBA, the Beach Boys, the Beatles, Beastie Boys, Chuck Berry, James Brown, Johnny Cash, Patsy Cline, John Coltrane, Nat King Cole, Neil Diamond, Ella Fitzgerald, the Four Tops, Marvin Gaye, Guns N’ Roses, Buddy Holly, the Jackson Five, Bob Marley, Nirvana, Tom Petty, Smokey Robinson, the Rolling Stones, Frank Sinatra, Cat Stevens, the Temptations, U2,  the Who and countless others.

A native of Chennai, India, Murthy began her music career at Capitol Records and transitioned to become the primary publicist for artists reissuing classic albums on CD for the first time, including Sinatra, Peggy Lee and Dean Martin. She has received numerous honors, including Korn Ferry’s “Most Influential South Asian Women Executives in Media and Entertainment,” included in “The 20 Most Powerful Indians in Hollywood” by the Business Insider, received the Visionary Award from the Women’s International Music Network, and more. She is a board member or advisor to several non-profit organizations focusing on helping underserved and marginalized communities.  She is one of the few South Asian women senior executives in the music industry and serves in various capacities as a mentor and leader for the BIPOC community.

