Public Safety

Daddy Yankee’s Manager Raphy Pina Sentenced To Prison For Firearms

By Martin Berrios
 2 days ago

Source: Alexander Tamargo / Getty

One of Reggaeton’s most influential executives will have to do a bid. Daddy Yankee’s manager Raphy Pina has been sentenced to prison for possession of firearms.

As per Digital Music News the power player was hit with some stiff numbers by Puerto Rico courts. Back in 2020 he was pinched for having automatic weapons and an array of ammunition. This was in direct violation of his prior 2016 conviction. Pina was found guilty by a federal jury on December 22, 2021. On Tuesday, May 24 U.S. District Judge Francisco A. Besosa sentenced Rafael “Raphy” Pina-Nieves to a term of 41 months in prison, 3 years of supervised release, 200 hours of community service and a fine of one hundred fifty thousand dollars for firearms violations being a convicted felon, and possession of a machinegun.

Pina addressed the court prior to the sentencing. Naturally he appealed to the system for leniency. “Today, before all of you, I ask you let me return to my family, who is waiting for me. I want to continue being a present father and guide them in every stage of their life. I want to see my (1-year-old) daughter learn to walk” he revealed. “I want to thank everyone here, thanks for your support and to my kids and partner, I love you.”

Pina was accompanied by his partner and artist Natti Natasha, his three oldest children and Daddy Yankee.

Photo:

PIX11

‘Most dangerous drug trafficker in the world’ extradited to NY: Colombia’s president

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Agents from Homeland Security Investigations arrived in New York Wednesday night with Dairo Antonio Usuga David, an alleged Colombian drug lord “comparable only to Pablo Escobar,” Colombia’s President, Ivan Duque, said Thursday. “He is not only the most dangerous drug trafficker in the world,” Duque added, “but he is the murderer […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Mail

Three fraudsters sentenced to 18 years in prison for multi-million dollar baby formula scheme: Trio made fake contracts and sent 'dummy shipments' abroad only to return the discounted products for sale in the US

Three South Florida residents who engaged in an elaborate multi-million dollar baby formula scheme were all sentenced to 18 years in prison last week. According to a statement from the US Attorney's Southern District of Florida office, the three fraudsters are Johnny Grobman, 48, Raoul Doekhie, 53 and his wife, Sherida Nabi, 57.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Man gets life in prison, plus 45 years, in beheading case

A New Hampshire man convicted of killing his wife’s co-worker and forcing her to behead him was sentenced Friday to life in prison, plus 45 years.Armando Barron, 32, was convicted Thursday of first-degree murder, which carries a mandatory sentence of life without parole. A judge imposed additional time as recommended by prosecutors for other crimes, including kidnapping, criminal solicitation and assault.“Your actions were brutal. They were also horrific, they were selfish, and they were completely senseless,” Judge Elizabeth Leonard told Barron. “The abject cruelty, the pain and suffering and all that you inflicted on Jonathan that night is unfathomable.”Barron...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WSPA 7News

Prison guards charged with murder in inmate beating

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities said three Florida correctional officers have been charged with murder in the fatal beating of a handcuffed prisoner who threw urine at one of the officers. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement announced the arrests Thursday. The department said the inmate was beaten after being handcuffed February 14 while being […]
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Reason.com

Sheriff Agrees To Stop Stealing Cannabis Cash From Armored Cars, Saying His Deputies 'Are Not Highway Robbers'

Empyreal Logistics, a Pennsylvania-based company that transports cash from state-licensed marijuana businesses, has reached a settlement with the San Bernardino County, California, Sheriff's Department, which had seized more than $1 million from Empyreal's armored cars. The Justice Department, which was holding the money pending federal forfeiture, agreed to return all of it last month. According to a joint statement that Empyreal and the sheriff's department issued on Friday, "both parties understand that each [was] acting in good faith when the stops were conducted and have come to an understanding that will enable both sides to move forward amicably."
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
