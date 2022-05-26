The South Florida Morning Show "Rapid Fire" 5-26-22

The Memphis Police Department is currently searching for a 23-year-old man after his mother received a strange message threatening his life. 23-year-old Jaylen Tipton was last seen in the 2900 block of Letree Cove in a silver or gold BMW. Tipton’s mother told police that she hadn’t heard from her son in about a week and that when she attempted to get in touch with him, she received a call from an unknown woman who told her that Tipton was going to take a ride to the morgue. Jaylen is described as 6’1″ 150 pounds with black braided hair and brown eyes. Authorities are asking anyone who believes they have information on his whereabouts to contact missing persons at 901-545-2677.

MEMPHIS, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO