Baltimore, MD

Optimism as Baltimore gears up for the summer tourism season

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow much of Baltimore’s economy depends on tourism? As the summer season gets started this weekend, Al Hutchinson, president and CEO of Visit Baltimore, discusses reenergizing the city’s hospitality...

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore By Baltimore Festival Set To Launch In June, Highlighting Local Makers And Artists

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore by Baltimore, a new festival bringing local makers, food trucks, artists and musicians to the Inner Harbor Amphitheater, is set to launch in June, the Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore said. The weekly festival was originally set to begin May 7 but was postponed due to inclement weather. The festival is now scheduled for the first Saturday of the month from June 4 through Oct. 1. “Baltimore by Baltimore is destined to become a fixture for residents from across our city to enjoy this year and many more years to come,” said Mayor Brandon Scott last month. “This is how...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Lantern Mindsets Sheds Light On Some Of Baltimore’s Problems

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — WJZ is highlighting everyday heroes that make Baltimore a better place/ Lantern Mindsets is a network that interacts with youth to reduce crime and violence. “Lantern Mindsets is a network of individuals and organizations,” Eboni Yahudah, the organization’s founder and president, said. “Everybody can basically say, ‘I am a light and I am a resource to my community.’ Not one community and not one building, but everybody identifies that there’s light, there’s a resource, there’s a usefulness in each person.” Networking is important even in a pandemic environment, she said. ‘We are a resource online,” Yahudah said. “We are a resource...
BALTIMORE, MD
realtormarney.com

Towson Farmers’ Market 2022

The Towson Farmers’ Market is held on Thursdays from 10:45am-3pm on Allegheny Avenue. The market plans to open on June 2nd this year. There are a large variety of vendors, plus the shops and restaurants are open for business. Open each Thursday from 10:45am-3pm, on Allegheny Avenue, the market...
TOWSON, MD
Baltimore Times

Grand Opening of Renaissance Row Apartments in Baltimore

Redevelopment includes 84 units of affordable housing and new Park Heights Renaissance headquarters. (Baltimore, Maryland) – Pennrose, Park Heights Renaissance (PHR), Housing Authority of Baltimore City, and local and state officials celebrated the grand opening of Renaissance Row apartments, an 84-unit affordable, mixed-use community in the historic Park Heights neighborhood of Baltimore. The brand-new community transformed blighted housing at the intersection of Park Heights and Rosewood Avenues to create one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments for mixed-income families.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

All Remaining Tickets To ‘Bakkhai’ At Baltimore Center Stage Are Free

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Center Stage announced Thursday that all remaining tickets to its final production of the season are completely free, thanks to underwriting support from the theater’s donors. The show is ‘Bakkhai,’ described by the theater as a “modern day take of the classic Greek tragedy,” which centers around Dionysus, the god of wine and ecstasy and his mischievous antics. BCS is having a party, and everyone is invited 🎉 Thanks to our incredible supporters, all remaining tickets to BAKKHAI are free to the public! Claim your free seat today: https://t.co/0TGSH7dWcV Thank you to our supporters for your generosity! pic.twitter.com/Ac6Vm7heOu — BaltimoreCenterStage (@centerstage_md) May 26, 2022 The theater called the show “the perfect production to throw the doors open to the public for a lavish celebration.” The show is running from June 1 – 19 at the Mount Vernon theater. Claim your ticket here, or use code “BAKKHAIFREE” at checkout.  
BALTIMORE, MD
WSOC Charlotte

Baltimore woman, 83, wounded while reading in bed

BALTIMORE — An 83-year-old Maryland woman was wounded Friday when she was struck by a bullet while reading in bed at her Baltimore residence, authorities said. According to Baltimore police, officers responded just before 2 a.m. EDT, WBAL-TV reported. Police said a bullet struck a window frame and then hit the woman in her left arm, according to the television station.
BALTIMORE, MD
preservationmaryland.org

Iconic Maryland Creations: The Man Behind Enchanted Forest, Frontier Town, and the Giant RCA Dog

Once upon a time, in 1955 to be exact, the Enchanted Forest, a nursey rhyme-themed amusement park, opened in Ellicott City, Maryland. The park was owned by the Harrison family, but the magical pieces – like Willie the Whale, the Old Woman’s Shoe, and Cinderella’s Pumpkin Coach – were fabricated by Howard Adler and his team at Adler Display in Baltimore.
MARYLAND STATE
southbmore.com

Memorial Day Weekend Events Around Baltimore

BSO – Symphony in the City at the Patterson Park Observatory: Thursday at 630pm. The Classics Cocktail Class at Sagamore Spirit: Thursday from 630pm-715pm. Baltimore Bike Party – May Flowers Spring Ride at St. Mary’s Park and Mount Vernon Marketplace: Friday from 630pm-12am. BSO – Ragtime, Blues,...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Where’s Marty? Visiting With Civic Works At The Clifton Mansion

Hi everyone! This morning we were at the historic Clifton Mansion in Clifton Park. It was built in 1803 by shipping magnate Henry Thompson and later sold to Johns Hopkins, who made it his summer home. Having Johns Hopkins himself on the resume is a showstopper, but these days the mansion is home to Civic Works, Baltimore’s service corporation. Civic Works, to me, is a powerful force on so many different levels — from making sure seniors’ homes are secure, to building a brighter future for our kids, to providing fresh vegetables to those who are hungry. Look, I could go on...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Life-Size Dinosaurs Will Be On Exhibit At The Baltimore Convention Center In June

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Life-size dinosaurs and dragons will be on exhibit at the Baltimore Convention Center next week. People can visit moving dinosaurs from the Triassic, Jurassic, and Cretaceous periods at the Dino & Dragon Stroll, which will be open on June 4 and 5, according to event staff. Fantastical dragons will be on display too, staff said. Courtesy of CV Events These creatures will be able to move their heads, necks, tails, and wings, blink their eyes, open their mouths, imitate breathing movements, make synchronized sounds, and emit roars. Some of the dinosaurs are over 28 feet tall and more than 60 feet...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

High Levels Of COVID-19 Community Transmission Detected In Baltimore Area

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Community transmission levels of COVID-19 in Baltimore have shifted from medium to high over the past two weeks, according to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The change happened Thursday evening with CDC data now indicating that there are 283 cases per 100,000 people, the hospitalizations per case rate rose to 11.8 admissions for every 100,000 cases, the Baltimore City Health Department said. Data compiled by the CDC shows Anne Arundel, Baltimore and Howard counties also have high levels of transmission, while Dorchester, Kent and Talbot counties on the Eastern Shore are seeing high rates...
BALTIMORE, MD
wypr.org

Police budget; Poppleton project permeate Taxpayers' Night

Dozens of Baltimore residents spoke against a proposed police budget increase and a development in one neighborhood during the Baltimore City Council’s Taxpayer’s Night at City Hall Thursday. Much as during the Board of Estimates’ taxpayer night last month, residents spent the better part of two hours arguing...
BALTIMORE, MD
therealdeal.com

Most expensive home in Baltimore County back on the market

Baltimore County’s most expensive home is back on the market — one year after setting a sales record in the area. The Wall Street Journal is reporting the four-bedroom, more than 15,000-square-foot home in suburban Caves Valley has been listed for $12 million — just a year after it sold for a record $11.5 million, which beat the previous record sale in the area by $3.5 million.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Gervonta Davis, Longtime Trainers, Ready For Main Event Showdown

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — West Baltimore native and boxing champion Gervonta Davis finds himself headlining another Showtime Pay-Per-View main event. The lights, the cameras, and the star power. It’s something Davis and his team are used to as they find themselves back on the big stage at  9 p.m. on Saturday in Brooklyn, New York. The main event at the Barclays Center features Davis (26-0, 24 KO) vs Rolando Romero (14-0, 12 KO) for Tank’s World Boxing Association lightweight championship belt. WJZ has obtained rare, inside access to Davis’ longtime trainers: Coach Calvin Ford and Coach Kenny Ellis. Rick Ritter asked Ford about how it...
BALTIMORE, MD

