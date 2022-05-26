Optimism as Baltimore gears up for the summer tourism season

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Center Stage announced Thursday that all remaining tickets to its final production of the season are completely free, thanks to underwriting support from the theater’s donors. The show is ‘Bakkhai,’ described by the theater as a “modern day take of the classic Greek tragedy,” which centers around Dionysus, the god of wine and ecstasy and his mischievous antics. BCS is having a party, and everyone is invited 🎉 Thanks to our incredible supporters, all remaining tickets to BAKKHAI are free to the public! Claim your free seat today: https://t.co/0TGSH7dWcV Thank you to our supporters for your generosity! pic.twitter.com/Ac6Vm7heOu — BaltimoreCenterStage (@centerstage_md) May 26, 2022 The theater called the show “the perfect production to throw the doors open to the public for a lavish celebration.” The show is running from June 1 – 19 at the Mount Vernon theater. Claim your ticket here, or use code “BAKKHAIFREE” at checkout.

