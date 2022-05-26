Optimism as Baltimore gears up for the summer tourism season

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Life-size dinosaurs and dragons will be on exhibit at the Baltimore Convention Center next week.
People can visit moving dinosaurs from the Triassic, Jurassic, and Cretaceous periods at the Dino & Dragon Stroll, which will be open on June 4 and 5, according to event staff. Fantastical dragons will be on display too, staff said.
Courtesy of CV Events
These creatures will be able to move their heads, necks, tails, and wings, blink their eyes, open their mouths, imitate breathing movements, make synchronized sounds, and emit roars.
Some of the dinosaurs are over 28 feet tall and more than 60 feet...
