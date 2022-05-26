ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Tributes paid to Newport nan found dead at house

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe family of a "strong, beautiful and independent" grandmother have paid tribute to her following her death. Mari O'Flynn, 79, from Newport, was found unresponsive at a property on Leach Road, Bettws on Tuesday. Her family...

www.bbc.com

#South Wales Police
