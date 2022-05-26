ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

US making COVID antiviral drug more available at test sites

By The Associated Press
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bDvUT_0fr3MZ7000

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House on Thursday announced more steps to make the antiviral treatment Paxlovid more accessible across the U.S. as it projects COVID-19 infections will continue to spread over the summer travel season.

The nation’s first federally backed test-to-treat site is opening Thursday in Rhode Island, providing patients with immediate access to the drug once they test positive. More federally supported sites are set to open in the coming weeks in Massachusetts and New York City, both hit by a marked rise in infections.

Next week, the U.S. will send authorized federal prescribers to several Minnesota-run testing sites, turning them into test-to-treat locations. Federal regulators have also sent clearer guidance to physicians to help them determine how to manage Paxlovid’s interactions with other drugs, with an eye toward helping prescribers find ways to get the life-saving medication to more patients.

Despite a nationwide surge in COVID-19 cases , deaths from the virus have remained largely stable over the past eight weeks, as vaccine booster shots and widely accessible treatments have helped to delink infections and mortality.

Confirmed infections in the U.S. have quadrupled since late March, from about 25,000 a day to more than 105,000 daily now. But deaths, which have tended to lag infections by three to four weeks over the course of the coronavirus pandemic , have declined steadily and are now plateaued at fewer than 300 per day.

It’s the first time in the course of the pandemic that the two have not trended together, said White House COVID-19 coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha . He called it an important development in helping Americans get back to normal life.

“What has been remarkable in the latest increase in infections we’re seeing is how steady serious illness and particularly deaths are eight weeks into this,” he said. “COVID is no longer the killer that it was even a year ago.”

Jha said that given the wider use of at-home rapid tests, whose results often go unreported to public health officials, the true number of daily infections is likely 200,000 or more — double the reported rate — which he said only makes the death rate plateau more significant.

He credited vaccines but also a more than four-fold increase in prescriptions over the last six weeks for the highly effective treatment Paxlovid.

Jha said about 25,000 to 30,000 courses of Paxlovid are being prescribed each day. When administered within five days of symptoms appearing, the drug has been proven to bring about a 90% reduction in hospitalizations and deaths among patients most likely to get severe disease.

Due to a change in the way Paxlovid is allocated to states, the number of pharmacies where it is available has doubled in the last month to almost 40,000.

“We are now at a point where I believe fundamentally most COVID deaths are preventable, that the deaths that are happening out there are mostly unnecessary, and there are a lot of tools we have now to make sure people do not die of this disease,” Jha told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

As the summer months approach, Jha said the “number one” thing people need to do is to “go and get boosted” — and if they have a breakthrough infection, they should consult with their doctor about getting Paxlovid. He said gatherings of all sizes can take place more safely because of the tools available — if people make use of them.

“In places in the country where boosting rates are much lower, where the infection is starting to spread more, I am absolutely concerned that we’re going to see, unfortunately, we may see more serious illness,” he said.

“Being vaccinated and boosted is a huge part of making sure that those kinds of activities are substantially safer,” he added. “And then, of course, we want to make Paxlovid as widely available across the entire country, so that if you do end up getting a breakthrough infection, you’re still protected against serious illness.”

The U.S. has ordered 20 million courses of Paxlovid from the drugmaker Pfizer, and the country risks running out this winter if the drug continues to be used widely. The White House has been pressing Congress for additional funds for months to support purchasing more Paxlovid and other treatments, as well as additional boosters.

While the administration has started planning for the potential need to ration the federal supply of vaccines if Congress doesn’t act, Jha said right now his message to prescribers is that they shouldn’t worry about the supply.

“I believe that we should be using as much as it’s necessary to protect Americans now,” Jha said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

Related
News 8 WROC

6 RCSD teachers on leave for ‘racist and demeaning’ text messages about students

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Six teachers in the Rochester City School District are currently on leave after they exchanged “racist and demeaning” text messages about students, according to RCSD Superintendent Lesli Myers-Small. According to the superintendent on Friday, the district will “use all forms of available discipline up to and including termination.” “On Tuesday I […]
Daily Mail

CDC warns that Covid patients treated with Biden-touted antiviral Paxlovid may have symptoms rebound after they finish treatment - saying its part of virus's 'natural history'

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is warning that recipients of Pfizer's antiviral Covid pill Paxlovid may have their symptoms rebound after they complete a course of the drug. The agency issued a notice on Tuesday, after reports emerged in recent months that those who received the drug...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
Daily Voice

COVID-19: New Recall Issued For Rapid Tests, FDA Says

A new recall has been issued for some COVID-19 rapid tests that are not authorized for distribution, the US Food and Drug Administration announced on Tuesday, May 10.The FDA is warning people not to use the Skippack Medical Lab SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Test (Colloidal Gold). Click here for the prod…
PUBLIC HEALTH
UPI News

Cancer drug may treat severe COVID-19, study finds

May 18 (UPI) -- Patients with severe COVID-19 who received the cancer drug imatinib were less likely to die than those not treated with it, a study presented Wednesday found. Nine percent of patients hospitalized with the virus who were treated with imatinib died within 90 days, the data released during the international conference of the American Thoracic Society showed.
CANCER
UPI News

COVID-19 may recur after treatment with antiviral drug Paxlovid

COVID-19 can make a comeback after an infected person has gone through a round of Paxlovid, the antiviral used to minimize a bout with the coronavirus, according to an advisory issued Tuesday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "Recent case reports document that some patients with normal...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Drugs#Antiviral Drug#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Ap#The White House
Daily Mail

Pharmaceutical giants CVS and Walmart to stop filling out prescriptions for embattled Simone Biles-backed telehealth company Cerebral after company was accused of 'misusing' drugs like Xanax

In another setback for the budding, yet controversial, telehealth mental health company Cerebral, it now will no longer have its prescriptions filled by CVS and Walmart - two of the largest retail pharmacies in America. It has been a turbulent month for the San Francisco, California-based, company so far, with...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Ted Cruz says ‘far more children’ would die if AR-15 is banned

Senator Ted Cruz has claimed banning the high-powered military-style rifle used by mass shooters in a long line of school massacres would result in more children dying because Americans would not be able to use long rifles to stop street robberies. Mr Cruz made the outrageous claim during remarks at the National Rifle Association’s annual convention in Houston, less than 300 miles from where an 18-year-old gunman used an AR-15-style rifle he’d purchased earlier this month to murder 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School, in Uvalde, Texas.The Texas Republican spent the majority of his 26-minute speech...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Daily Mail

REVEALED: Government's secret plans for apocalyptic events included total takeover or shut down of citizens' communication networks

Newly disclosed documents have revealed the United States government's plans in the event of a potential apocalypses - which include putting the kibosh on all civilian communications during wartime. The previously classified files, obtained by the NYU nonpartisan nonprofit the Brennan Center for Justice, detail wartime powers the president can...
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Examiner

If China ends up invading Taiwan, it started last weekend

China’s latest aggressive military activities near Taiwan have many observers speculating if, or when, Beijing will invade the island democracy. If China does end up moving against the island, the process started last weekend, when Beijing made yet another assertive messaging effort and Washington did the exact opposite. When...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Sixth US child dies of hepatitis in mysterious outbreak amid 180 cases and 15 youngsters left needing a liver transplant

Another child has died in the mysterious hepatitis outbreak, health officials revealed Friday bringing the national tally to six. The deputy director for infectious diseases at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) revealed the fatality in a press conference Friday, saying it was reported a day after the agency updated its case count.
PUBLIC HEALTH
UPI News

More liver transplants were from donors who overdosed during pandemic

Organs from donors who died of drug overdoses helped keep the number of U.S. liver transplants steady during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, a new study finds. "When the pandemic began, we saw no decline in liver transplants, which seemed surprising since many surgeries were canceled or postponed," said lead author Peter Lymberopoulos, a fourth-year medical student at St. George's University in Grenada.
PUBLIC HEALTH
technologynetworks.com

Drug Shrinks Tumors in 80% of Patients With Lymphoma in Trial

In early research led by the University of Michigan Health Rogel Cancer Center, the oral medication zanubrutinib was found to help most patients with a slow-growing type of cancer known as marginal zone lymphoma. Cancers shrunk in 80% of the 20 patients on the clinical trial with marginal zone lymphoma,...
CANCER
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

15K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy