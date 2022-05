About 50 community members got an up close look at possible approaches to addressing the facility needs of Charles City High School during a special meeting Tuesday night. Brad Leeper with Invision Architects, the firm leading the study of the high school, presented options ranging from fixing what you have now for about $17 million; to a combination of additions and renovations for about $33 million; to replacing the circles and other overhauls for upwards of $40 million.

