ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

NICE Recognizes Innovators In Driving Frictionless Experiences, Unveiling CX Excellence Award Winners at Interactions Live 2022

By Business Wire
martechseries.com
 2 days ago

Winners drove excellence in bringing CX visions to life by enabling exceptional customer and employee engagement and outstanding transformations to the cloud, adopting cutting-edge advancements and demonstrating impressive business impact. NICE announced the winners of its CX Excellence Awards 2022. The winning organizations were recognized for driving frictionless experiences...

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

These Fortune 500 companies earn top marks for leadership

This week, we unveiled the 68th edition of the Fortune 500 list. The top slot once again went to Walmart, followed by Amazon and Apple. In total, these 500 companies saw their aggregate profits soar 114% last year. Their bottom lines are doing great. But how are they doing in...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Making room at the cap table: A new plan for promoting diversity in tech

As an industry, tech has succeeded in normalizing the topic of workforce diversity, and while the results are slow coming, there is movement, and that’s worth acknowledging. But there are other ways we should be thinking about increasing diversity in tech, and that’s on the cap table. The secret is that it’s not actually hard to do, but it isn’t the norm yet. We did it at my company, and it’s worth demystifying the process so you can do it, too.
BUSINESS
ZDNet

Enterprise architects take charge of the digital revolution

Enterprise architects have been adding a new designation to their titles: digital enterprise architect. That's because their roles have been expanding over the past few years, particularly with data analytics being added to their repertoires. Other IT professionals are also seeing their roles shift,. That's the word from Thomas Erl,...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Innovation#Customer Experience#Customer Success#Customer Engagement#Cx#Interactions Live#Trip Advisor#Disney Streaming#Banco Bmg
Inc.com

The Impact of A.I. on Search Engine Optimization

A.I. is helping transform almost every industry, even SEO. Knowing how to take advantage of A.I. for your SEO can result in significant growth and gains. Artificial Intelligence is a quickly expanding technology projected to help make SEO tools and strategies more valuable and informative for businesses in the coming years. Digital marketing and A.I. work together to enhance developers' and marketers' ability to engage in different activities.
TECHNOLOGY
HackerNoon

4 Simple Steps To An Effective Sales Lead Generation Technique Strategy

There are four key techniques to help you create a more targeted customer list. These techniques include Creating an ideal customer profile, information collection, outbound emailing, and CRM. The more specialized your data collection efforts are, the more effective and targeted your marketing can be. B2B companies have different sales lead generation strategies than those of B2C companies. The former relies on cold emailing to gain leads. The latter relies on direct mail, cold calling, email marketing, with targeted audience.
JOBS
Omri Hurwitz

Allseated launches Meetaverse™, an Innovative and Interactive Enterprise Solution

As is common in the world of technology, the next big thing is the Metaverse, but there’s only one problem: We have the tech, we are just missing a use case. A company called AllSeated seems to have solved that problem with their newly launched platform dubbed the Meetaverse™. The Meetaverse™ is a corporate metaverse for business. Meetaverse™ fosters commutation and collaboration in digital workspaces to support remote work teams.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
The Groundtruth Project

Job opening: Director of Information Systems (IS)

The GroundTruth Project is an award-winning, independent, nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization dedicated to supporting the next generation of journalists in the U.S. and around the world. Our mission is to restore journalism from the ground up by supporting emerging journalists through field reporting that serves under-covered corners of the United States and the world. Our team is headquartered at WGBH in Boston, the flagship PBS station.
BOSTON, MA
hackernoon.com

The Metaverse and Healthcare: Opportunities, Challenges, and Tips for Tech Pioneers

The metaverse and healthcare is not a common pairing just yet, but the industry experts agree on its promising value-generating potential. The end goal of the healthcare metaverse vendors is to merge the digital and the physical worlds into a collective virtual open space for all kinds of activities to take place. To step in the metaverse, a user will only need a virtual reality (VR) headset, augmented reality (AR) glasses, an inexpensive add-on that turns a smartphone into an extended reality (XR) gadget.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy