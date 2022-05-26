Nevada Race for Governor, Republican Primary Debate

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — 8 News Now hosted a debate between the candidates for the Republican Party’s nomination for Governor of Nevada on Wednesday, May 25.

Candidates who were in attendance were former U.S. Senator Dean Heller, North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, venture capitalist Guy Nohra, and businessman and attorney Joey Gilbert.

The race for governor is expected to be one of the most hotly contested elections in the nation. Republican candidates have lined up for the chance to face Gov. Steve Sisolak in the November general election.

Candidates were asked questions regarding topics including school safety, water shortages, inflation, abortion, and immigration.

The one-hour debate was held in the 8 News Now Las Vegas studio and was live-streamed on 8newsnow.com.

Nevada’s primary election will take place on June 14, and early voting begins on Saturday, May 28. The general election will take place on Nov. 8.

