RIVERSIDE – It was the last day of the 2021-2022 school year for students at Lake Hills Elementary School in the Alvord Unified School District, and music teacher Beth Schwandt was in the process of packing up instruments and deconstructing her classroom in preparation for moving to a new location for next year. All of a sudden, an entourage of students, colleagues, board members, and Riverside County Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Edwin Gomez, descended on her classroom to surprise her with the news that she has been named the first 2023 Riverside County Teacher of the Year.

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO