Amy Saw Something Sad Happen to a Cardinal

By Morgan Huelsman
The Bobby Bones Show
 2 days ago

Amy has had a connection to cardinals and blue jays ever since her parents passed. She believes her mom comes to visit her as a cardinal, and her dad comes to visit her as a blue jay in her backyard.

So whenever Amy sees one of the birds, she often says "hey mom," or "hey dad." When she was driving the other day, she happened to see a cardinal land in the street in the opposite lane. Shortly after, she saw it get hit by a car and die.

She was upset by the situation, but said she didn't think her mom was in that cardinal at the moment. Though seeing animals get hit by a car is traumatizing regardless.

