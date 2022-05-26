ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rob DeCleene joining IUSB, Jeff Jarnecke taking reins of Visit South Bend Mishawaka

By Ed Semmler, South Bend Tribune
SOUTH BEND — Jeff Jarnecke has been hired to take the place of Rob DeCleene as executive director of Visit South Bend Mishawaka.

DeCleene resigned effective May 13 to fill a new role as vice chancellor of university relations and advancement at Indiana University South Bend.

Jarnecke, who will begin his new duties at the end of June, currently serves as the executive director of venues for South Bend where he oversees the Century Center, Morris Performing Arts Center, Palais Royale, the three city golf courses, parking operations, and facility rentals.

Jeff Rea, president and CEO of the South Bend Regional Chamber of Commerce, had high praise for the work of DeCleene over the past 12 years, saying that he has built "VSBM into one of the top destination marketing organizations in the country.

“We want to congratulate Rob on this opportunity. It is a great fit and we wish him well. We’re thrilled he will be staying in our community and look forward to working with him in his new role," he added.

Jarnecke's last day with the city will be June 7. He started managing the city's venues five years ago. He formerly worked with the NCAA where he served as director of championships and alliances since 2005.

Rea said he felt fortunate to find such a qualified candidate already in the community, saying that Jarnecke has a "track record of demonstrated success" throughout his career.

"He joins a strong team here at the Chamber and together they’ll drive additional hotel room nights and tourism activity for our region," Rea added in a release.

Aaron Perri, executive director of the city's venues, said a national search for Jarnecke's replacement will begin immediately. The Morris is targeted for a $30 million expansion and upgrade that officials believe will make the facility a cultural hub and tourist attraction for decades to come.

Big upgrades:A parking garage and new seats planned for Morris Performing Arts Center in South Bend

"Jeff brought a level of sophisticated business acumen and leadership that helped shape the department into an organization that is highly regarded across the country," he said via email.

"His move to Visit South Bend is a natural progression and I look forward to continuing to collaborate with him closely in this new role."

