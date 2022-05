More than 200 cases of hepatitis in children are under investigation, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The majority of these cases are retrospective cases, which means older cases are just now being reported as the CDC's investigation into liver damage of unknown cause continues. Five children have died from liver damage, but no additional deaths have been reported since February, according to a May 18 update by the CDC.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 1 DAY AGO