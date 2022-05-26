ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Bleav in UCLA': Picking College Football Over/Unders, Kevon Looney's Playoff Impact

By Sam Connon
Only one former Bruin is left in the NBA Playoffs, while key betting odds have been released for UCLA football's upcoming season.

Sam Connon and Travis Reed start off the episode looking at BetOnline's latest over/under win totals for the 2022 college football season, making their picks on where UCLA and USC will finish. Kevon Looney also warranted a segment, standing out for the Golden State Warriors and putting his team on the verge of making it back to the NBA Finals for the fourth time since he left Westwood.

"Bleav in UCLA" – presented by BetOnline – is the UCLA-focused podcast on the Bleav Podcast Network, hosted by former UCLA men's basketball player Travis Reed and All Bruins Publisher and Managing Editor Sam Connon. Reed played for the Bruins from 1997 to 1999, while Connon has been covering teams on campus since 2017.

The Bleav Podcast Network is the No. 1 network for professionals, with over 400 podcasts. Within sports, Bleav uniquely provides fanbases with professional athletes as hosts in football, basketball, baseball, hockey and soccer. In addition to team shows, Bleav creates highly engaging national and local podcasts with professional topic experts in multiple categories such as business, health, pop culture, sports, esports, music and more.

Bleav podcasts are available to be downloaded or streamed on iTunes, Stitcher, Spotify, Google Play, Luminary, Tunein, iHeart, Pandora and more. For supplementary information on hosts, podcasts, and Bleav, please follow @BleavPodcasts on Twitter or visit Bleav.com .

