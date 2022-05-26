ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First Alert Weather: CBS2's 5/26 Thursday forecast

By CBSNewYork Team
 2 days ago

First Alert Weather: More clouds move in 02:18

Alert(s): Yellow Alert for late tomorrow afternoon into tomorrow night for showers and potentially strong to severe thunderstorms.

Forecast: Today will feature more clouds with perhaps some sprinkles/showers late in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 60s. Sprinkles/showers push through tonight with perhaps some patchy fog developing around the area.

As for tomorrow, the day gets off to a quiet start, but showers and potentially strong to severe thunderstorms are expected late in the afternoon and at night. The main threats from these storms will be downpours (flooding), gusty winds and even some hail. This, of course, could complicate holiday travel on the roads and at the airports.

Looking Ahead: On Saturday we'll have to leave in a chance of showers/t'storms with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s to near 80. Sunday's better, overall, with partly sunny skies, a stray shower and highs closer to 80. Monday (Memorial Day) looks like the best of the bunch: mostly sunny and warm with highs around 80.

