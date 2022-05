Gorton's Seafood issued a voluntary recall of its frozen Gorton's Fish Sandwich because they may contain large or sharp bone fragments. There have been no reports of injury linked to the issue yet, but the Gloucester, Massachusetts-based company issued the recall out of an abundance of caution on April 27. The recall is very narrow, only covering around 500 packages of the product.

FOOD SAFETY ・ 26 DAYS AGO