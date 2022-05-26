City of Independence Providing Updates on New Fire/EMS Station

Business over breakfast hosted by the Coffeyville Chamber of Commerce is a new event for area business folk and professionals to reconnect, engage and learn about current topics and updates from community leaders. The Chamber’s goal is to have participants leave with ideas, information, and insight into the community and legislative issues and share the stories of those making a difference in Coffeyville. It will be held at Best Western in Coffeyville. So get involved and find out what’s going on in our community on the first Wednesday of every month. The doors open at 7:30 and the program starts at 8. So next Wednesday, June 1 will be the inaugural event. A hot breakfast will be provided too.

COFFEYVILLE, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO