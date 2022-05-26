ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Independence, KS

City of Independence Providing Updates on New Fire/EMS Station

By Connor Harbit
 3 days ago

The city of Independence is providing updates for those who would like to see how the city's...

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

7th Street closes as fire crews battle large commercial fire

DUENWEG. Mo. — Just after 7:45 p.m. Jasper County E911 were alerted to reports of a structure fire on E 7th and Snapdragon Lane. Duenweg Fire Dept, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies, METS ambulance responded. Joplin Fire, Carterville and Webb City Fire assisted with mutual aid. Seward’s Insulation and Drywall, 5421 E 7th, was 50% engulfed as fire crews arrived. The...
DUENWEG, MO
Slow Down for Road Contruction On Highway 400

The Kansas Department of Transportation will be patching U.S. 400 between U.S. 75 and U.S. 169 in northern Montgomery County. The Montgomery County Chronicle reports that crews will be replacing concrete on the mile-long section that includes the Sough Kansas and Oklahoma Railroad crossing. Expect delays as the traffic will be reduced to one lane. Hopefully, if the weather cooperates they will be done before July 1. KDOT reminds all of us to slow down and look out for our workers. If you can't remember, the Kansas Highway Patrol will help remind you with a ticket that shows that fines are double in work zones.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, KS
KDOT shares plans to expand stretch of East Kellogg to 6 lanes

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Traffic cones will soon make a comeback on Kellogg. Thursday, people in east Wichita and Andover had the chance to learn about a big project slated to start later this year. The Kansas Department of Transportation plans to expand Kellogg to six lanes from K-96 in...
WICHITA, KS
Answers sought as trash ignored for weeks in SW Wichita neighborhood

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Living in filth with no explanation, residents of a manufactured home park in southwest Wichita say their trash hasn’t been picked up in weeks, turning their block into a landfill. One of the residents of Sleepy Hollow manufactured home park reached out to Eyewitness News in hopes of getting answers.
WICHITA, KS
MedFlight Air takes off from crash south of Crestline, Kan.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — Shortly after 4:30 p.m. Saturday reports of a multi-vehicle crash near Boston Mill Road and 69 A alerted Cherokee County 911. Crews from all three Cherokee County EMS stations responded. “Also responding were units from Galena Fire Department and Deputies from the Cherokee County Sheriffs Office and KHP. MedFlight air medical was also utilized,” Cherokee County EMS state in a release of information.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, KS
Montezuma Man injured in Motorcycle Accident in

A Montezuma man was injured in a deer/motorcycle accident Thursday afternoon at approximately 1:51pm in Chautauqua County. The accident occurred on US 166 3 miles East of The K99/U166 Junction. Kim Unruh, 63, of Montezuma, was riding his 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle east on US 166 when he struck a...
MONTEZUMA, KS
Major construction coming to Kellogg from K-96 to Andover

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Gary Winget moved to Wichita in 1970. He says if there's one thing we're known for, it's road construction. "Those 50-some years I've lived here, Kellogg has pretty much always been under construction," said Winget. After a rare stretch with zero Kellogg construction, those orange cones...
ANDOVER, KS
Kansas county on ‘high’ COVID alert ahead of Memorial Day Weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The latest coronavirus data has some states on high alert heading into Memorial Day weekend. But, in Kansas, most counties are experiencing low transmission levels according to CDC “COVID-19 Community Levels” data. As of Thursday, only Lyon County is experiencing “high” levels of spread. Dr. Clif Jones, an Infectious Disease Specialist […]
Coffeyville Chamber of Commerce New Networking Event

Business over breakfast hosted by the Coffeyville Chamber of Commerce is a new event for area business folk and professionals to reconnect, engage and learn about current topics and updates from community leaders. The Chamber’s goal is to have participants leave with ideas, information, and insight into the community and legislative issues and share the stories of those making a difference in Coffeyville. It will be held at Best Western in Coffeyville. So get involved and find out what’s going on in our community on the first Wednesday of every month. The doors open at 7:30 and the program starts at 8. So next Wednesday, June 1 will be the inaugural event. A hot breakfast will be provided too.
COFFEYVILLE, KS
OBN and Bartlesville police shut down large scale meth trafficking organization

BARTLESVILLE — The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and the Bartlesville Police Department have shut down a large methamphetamine trafficking organization in northeast Oklahoma. OBN Spokesman Mark Woodward says Agents and Officers served 13 Arrest Warrants just after 7 a.m. this morning on individuals tied to a joint investigation launched by OBN and Bartlesville Police Department the fall of 2021. Woodward says this organization is responsible for unloading significant quantities of methamphetamine onto the streets.
Car overturns as vehicles collide near I-44 Love’s

JOPLIN, Mo. — Wednesday afternoon just before 2:30 p.m. reports of a crash near Love’s at I-44 west exit ramp to MO-43/Coyote alerted EMS dispatch. Joplin Police, Joplin Fire and Newton County Ambulance responded. SUV being removed from crash scene by Nixon’s Towing of Joplin. On scene we learn two vehicles were involved and one overturned. Joplin Police tell us...
JOPLIN, MO
Wanted Kansas man dies after 9-hour standoff with police

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal officer involved shooting have identified the suspect who died during the 9-hour standoff as 39-year-old Gregorio M. Banuelos, according to Wichita Police Captain Jason Stevens. Just after 1:30a.m. Wednesday, police responded to report of a shooting at a home in the the...
WICHITA, KS
Newton Co. Mo. wanted on warrants

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. – The NCSO identify high priority wanted individuals for the 4th week of May 2022 in a release of information. “The following individuals have outstanding Newton County felony warrants. We would like the public’s help in locating them. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact our dispatch center at 417-451-8333.” — NCSO.
NEWTON COUNTY, MO

