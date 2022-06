A Yerington man has been identified as the wrong-way driver who was killed in a head-on collision May 7 on Interstate 80 near Wadsworth. According to the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol Division, Troopers responded at 3:56 p.m. May 7 to reports of a vehicle traveling east on I-80 in the area of USA Parkway that was failing to maintain its travel lane on multiple occasions. A trooper located the vehicle on I-80 in the area of mile marker 47 in Fernley.

YERINGTON, NV ・ 11 HOURS AGO