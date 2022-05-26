ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, SC

AgentOwned Realty in Mt. Pleasant Welcomes Margaret Loos of the KayLoo Team

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMT. PLEASANT, S.C., May 2022—Margaret Loos has placed her license with AgentOwned Realty’s Mount Pleasant office at 824 Johnnie Dodds Boulevard. A resident of the Charleston and Summerville areas since 1993, Margaret served in the nursing profession for 42 years before beginning her career in real estate. She and fellow nurse...

Coastal Observer

Boutique hotel will fill 50-year gap on Front Street

By the time mariners start arriving for the Wooden Boat Show in 2023, Georgetown should be home to a new boutique hotel – The George. “This is not a project that’s just good for the investors and the developers, this is great for the city. We’re going to leave this place better than we found it,” said Christy Whitlock of Pawleys Island, a member of Winyah Hospitality, which is the general partner on the project. “It’s very rewarding all around.”
GEORGETOWN, SC
Rockabillaque presents “North Charleston Classic Car Show” – Saturday, June 11, 2022

Join us for our epic “North Charleston Classic Car Show” featuring 50 Years of Cars from the 1940s to the 1980s!! The show is part of the “Fifty Fest” on Saturday, June 11th from 4 to 9 pm to commemorate North Charleston’s 50th Anniversary!! Register Your Vehicle for the Show here www.rockabillaque.com/nchascarshow or just come out and check out the cars and enjoy the festivities!!
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
3 Great Burger Spots in Charleston, South Carolina

When it comes to comfort food, a good burger is still top of the list for most people. However, the burgers available at some famous fast-food chains are simply not worth it. Not when you can enjoy a much better burger. To prove it, we have put together a list of 3 great burger spots in Charleston that you should definitely visit next time you are in the area. Here are our top choices:
CHARLESTON, SC
Goose Creek High graduate overcomes ADD, starts new business

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCIV) — Today is graduation day for many high schoolers across the Lowcountry and we want to highlight these students' achievements. For one Goose Creek High graduate, the road to this moment was anything but ordinary. "I'm just ready to walk across that stage, grab that...
GOOSE CREEK, SC
Which local waterways to avoid during Memorial Day weekend

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- There are a couple of waterways around the Lowcountry that you might want to avoid when heading out on Memorial Day weekend. Charleston Waterkeeper released its latest water quality report and deemed a few locations unsafe for swimming due to high levels of bacteria. Out of 16 tested sites, Charleston Waterkeeper reported […]
CHARLESTON, SC
Henry Brown Blvd traffic to be impacted by construction

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Improvements on Henry Brown Boulevard will begin on Tuesday. Motorists should expect lane and shoulder closures along Henry Brown Blvd and Montague Plantation Road from May 31 through June 5. According to Berkeley County Government, the primary construction will be between Nevers School of Excellence and Willow Tree Drive. A […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
Produce vouchers available for adults 60+ in Georgetown Co.

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Georgetown County residents age 60 and older are eligible to apply for Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program vouchers. The Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program is a seasonal USDA grant program to provide seniors with fresh, nutritious, unprocessed fruits and vegetables from local farmers markets. The program began in South Carolina in […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
FOR SALE Live Oak Memorial Gardens.

FOR SALE Live Oak Memorial Gardens. (1) cemetery plot in veterans sect. Lot# 86A4. $2300. (1) cemetery plot in the religious sect. Lot# 14C3. $3100. Call 843-873-9865. Lve msg.
CHARLESTON, SC
New Summerville restaurant opens June 1; West Ashley sandwich shop now serving

The latest restaurant venture from chef Nico Romo is ready to welcome diners. Italian-concept Laura will open June 1 at 101 N. Main St. in downtown Summerville. The new Flowertown restaurant, inspired by the culture and cuisine of Romo's grandmother — the eatery's namesake — will be open nightly for dinner at first with Saturday lunch and Sunday brunch added later.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
Tuberculosis, other potential human pathogens in Charleston waterways, C of C study finds

A DNA project conducted last fall found a number of potential human pathogens in Charleston's waterways, with some of the top being tuberculosis, staph, cholera and E. coli. When bacteria levels are high, there's an elevated risk of coming into contact with one of these pathogens. Charleston Waterkeeper reports the bacteria levels online each week from May to October.
CHARLESTON, SC
General Notices - Dissolved - HALLS SEAFOOD, LLC

PUBLIC NOTICE Notice is hereby given pursuant to Section 33-44-808 of the South Carolina Limited Liability Company Act, as amended, that HALLS SEAFOOD, LLC (the "Company") has dissolved as of May 25, 2022. Persons with claims against the Company, if any, are requested to present them in writing to the Company at 211 King Street, Suite 320, Charleston, SC 29401, Attn: Thomas A. Hall, with a copy to Nexsen Pruet, LLC, 1230 Main Street, Suite 700, Columbia, SC 29201, Attn: Fred L. Kingsmore, Jr. Esq. within 120 days after the date of publication of this notice. Presentation of such claims, if any, must include the identity of the claimant, the claimant's mailing address and telephone number, the amount of the claim, and a reasonable description of the facts (together with a copy of any relevant documentation) from which the claim arose. A claim against the Company will be barred unless a proceeding to enforce the claim is commenced within five (5) years after the date of publication of this notice. AD# 2004413.
CHARLESTON, SC
Editorial: Carnival Cruise's departure gives Charleston a chance to get Union Pier right

The S.C. Ports Authority's decision to cease serving as a homeport for Carnival Cruise Lines after 2024 is a huge step in the right direction — one that advances Charleston's vital efforts to balance tourism with residents' quality of life and one that we expect to pay big dividends as planning begins to redevelop Union Pier into a new neighborhood.
CHARLESTON, SC
Clay Middleton announces bid for Charleston mayor in 2023

West Ashley resident and government affairs executive Clay Middleton formally announced his bid for mayor of Charleston. Middleton will go up against incumbent John Tecklenburg and City Councilman Peter Shahid in the 2023 election. When announcing his campaign, Middleton said he wants to be a "new brick in an old...
CHARLESTON, SC
What happened to CCSD's bullet-resistant door program?

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — In 2018, Charleston County School District announced a pilot program to install bullet resistant doors in schools. But, what happened to it four years later?. What happened to that 2018 CCSD pilot program to install bullet resistant doors?. After the high school shooting in...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
One injured in late-night West Ashley drive-by shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Friday night shooting that sent one man to the hospital. Deputies responded at about 10:15 p.m. Friday to a shooting on Cartwright Drive near Chuckwagon Road in the Ponderosa Community, sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp said.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC

