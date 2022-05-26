How to watch Duke vs. UCLA softball on TV, live stream in NCAA Los Angeles Super Regional
The UCLA and Duke softball teams are scheduled to meet in the 2022 NCAA Tournament Los Angeles Super Regional best-of-three series that starts Friday, May 27.
UCLA enters the series 46-8 overall. UCLA advanced to the super regional by defeating Ole Miss 9-1 in five innings during the NCAA Los Angeles Regional final on Sunday.
Duke comes into the matchup 44-9 overall. Duke moved on to the super regional with a 13-5 win against Georgia in six innings during the NCAA Durham Regional final on Sunday.
The winner of the best-of-three series advances to the 2022 Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
NCAA Super Regional: How to watch UCLA vs. Duke softball on TV, live stream
Location: Easton Stadium in Los Angeles, California
Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch
Friday's game time: 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT
Friday's TV channel: ESPN2
On DirecTV, ESPN2 is channel 209. On Dish, ESPN2 is channel 143.
Saturday's game time: 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT
Saturday's TV channel: ESPN2
Sunday's game time (if necessary): TBD
Marissa Young is the Duke softball head coach. Kelly Inouye-Perez is the UCLA softball head coach.
Erik Hall is the lead digital producer for sports with the USA Today Network. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.
