ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

How to watch Duke vs. UCLA softball on TV, live stream in NCAA Los Angeles Super Regional

By Erik Hall, The Fayetteville Observer
The Fayetteville Observer
The Fayetteville Observer
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tbdm7_0fr3AJ5m00

The UCLA and Duke softball teams are scheduled to meet in the 2022 NCAA Tournament Los Angeles Super Regional best-of-three series that starts Friday, May 27.

UCLA enters the series 46-8 overall. UCLA advanced to the super regional by defeating Ole Miss 9-1 in five innings during the NCAA Los Angeles Regional final on Sunday.

Duke comes into the matchup 44-9 overall. Duke moved on to the super regional with a 13-5 win against Georgia in six innings during the NCAA Durham Regional final on Sunday.

The winner of the best-of-three series advances to the 2022 Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

NCAA Super Regional: How to watch UCLA vs. Duke softball on TV, live stream

Location: Easton Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch

Friday's game time: 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT

Friday's TV channel: ESPN2

On DirecTV, ESPN2 is channel 209. On Dish, ESPN2 is channel 143.

Saturday's game time: 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT

Saturday's TV channel: ESPN2

Sunday's game time (if necessary): TBD

Marissa Young is the Duke softball head coach. Kelly Inouye-Perez is the UCLA softball head coach.

Erik Hall is the lead digital producer for sports with the USA Today Network. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumlocalnews.com

Eagles' last season: Photos tell story of NCCU baseball

DURHAM, N.C. — Last year, N.C. Central cut its baseball program, citing budget cuts and lack of revenue during the pandemic. This didn't sit well with a lot of people, especially a local photographer who used his skills to keep the history of Eagles baseball alive. Al Drago, a...
DURHAM, NC
FanSided

UNC Basketball: Matthew Mayer down to four finalists

Standout Baylor transfer Matthew Mayer narrowed his recruitment to four programs. Is the UNC basketball program still in the mix?. After withdrawing from the NBA Draft on May 21, we knew that it wouldn’t take long for Matthew Mayer’s recruitment to heat up. Mayer, a standout transfer from...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

UNC Football Announces Kickoff Times for Four Games in 2022

The UNC football program announced kickoff times for four nationally-televised games coming up in the 2022 season. Carolina’s opening game against Florida A&M, which will be played a week earlier than usual in what has become known around college football circles as “Week 0,” will be played at 8 p.m. in Chapel Hill and broadcast on the ACC Network. It’s the first all-time meeting between the Tar Heels and the Rattlers.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

Chansky’s Notebook: She ‘Undersold It’

Young, smart, cool, contemporary, that’s Courtney Banghart. The last time women’s basketball meant as much to Carolina and the Chapel Hill community, Sylvia Hatchell had it going. She won a national championship in 1994 on a Charlotte Smith buzzer beater that had fans saying “back-to-back” after Dean Smith had won his last NCAA title the year before.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
Georgia State
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
WRAL

Firsthand look at a 20-foot-tall century plant in Raleigh

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. The marvel of seeing a century-plant in full bloom, with towering 20-foot stalks and leaves, is something some people only see once in a lifetime. It looks like something out of a Jurassic Park movie.
RALEIGH, NC
WNCT

What happened to University of Mount Olive at Washington?

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — If you routinely drive between Beaufort County and Pitt County, you might be familiar with the University of Mount Olive at Washington sign on Hwy. 264. Mount Olive’s Washington satellite location opened in 2005 and celebrated its 10-year anniversary in 2015. But the building has been vacant for a couple of […]
WASHINGTON, NC
manisteenews.com

Decade since NC governor win, McCrory trounced in Senate bid

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A decade ago, Pat McCrory was king in North Carolina's Republican Party. The former Charlotte mayor became the first GOP governor in two decades when he won in 2012 by 11 percentage points. Today, the moderate has been tossed aside in state GOP politics, trounced...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marissa Young
Washington Examiner

Duke professor under fire for refusing to attend 'Maoist' diversity training

A professor at the Duke University School of Medicine is under fire after he blasted a mandatory equity training as "Maoist political propaganda" and refused to attend. Bryan Cullen, a professor of molecular genetics and microbiology, drew the ire of several doctoral students after he announced to his department that he would not take part in the medical school's mandatory training put on by the Office of Institutional Equity, according to a report by the Duke Chronicle.
DURHAM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Softball#Live Tv#Ncaa Tournament#Ncaa Durham Regional#Ncaa Super Regional#Directv#Espn2#Channel 209#Dish#Channel 143#The Usa Today Network
cbs17

Raleigh man turns $20 into $100k prize with scratch-off

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raleigh man tried his luck at a Diamond Dazzler scratch-off ticket and it paid off. The North Carolina Education Lottery said Jose Vazquez bought a $20 scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize. Vazquez bought his lucky $2,000,000 Diamond Dazzler ticket from the Jordan...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

4 NC river sites fail fecal bacteria test ahead of Memorial Day weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A group that monitors river quality in North Carolina says four sites are unsafe for swimming due to high levels of fecal bacteria. The group, Sound Rivers, monitors over 50 areas in the Tar-Pamlico and Upper Neuse watersheds. Each week, a team of volunteers from the group gathers water samples from popular recreation sites from the Raleigh-Durham area to the Pamlico Sound.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

The basics: How to get a driver license in Raleigh, NC

As of mid-2021, North Carolina boasted an estimated population of 10.7 million. Of that number, around 7.6 million have their driver's license. With the summer months fast approaching, there are many different things to do in the beautiful state of North Carolina. From the Great Smoky Mountains in the west of the state to the Atlantic Ocean in the east, and everything in between, there is no shortage of adventure out there waiting for you. But, without your driver's license, getting to these places might be difficult.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

NC democrats discuss potential gas refund for drivers

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Senate Democrats are proposing sending a rebate check to drivers across the state to help with the rising cost of gas. Under a bill filed this week, all adults with a valid North Carolina driver’s license as of March 31 would get a check or debit card for $200.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
WRAL News

Weekend best bets: Balloon Festival, Animazement, Sugar Rush

Your guide to festivals, shopping, food and fun this weekend. First Fruits Farm Memorial Balloon Festival (First Fruits Farm, 832 Mort Harris Road, Louisburg) - The weekend-long event will include live music, fireworks, a beer garden, a food court, a vendor market, a hot air balloon glow and tethered balloon rides along with ceremonies to remember veterans and their families.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Foodie news: Two Roosters reopens Raleigh location (May 27, 2022)

Raleigh, N.C. — Following in the footsteps of the reopening of Mitch’s Tavern last week, another Raleigh institution opened this past Tuesday. Downtown Raleigh’s Mecca Restaurant, founded in 1930, is now open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekends at 13 E. Martin St. All your old favorites, daily specials and even Sunday brunch! Congrats to chef Danon and her entire team! And thanks to Greg Hatem for keeping a Raleigh tradition and institution alive.
RALEIGH, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Eating N.C. — La Farm Bakery

CARY, N.C. – La Farm Bakery has been around for more than two decades and offers customers a taste of France. Ingredients that are sourced from the Tar Heel State are at the heart of the business, even down to the wheat that’s used in the flour. What...
CARY, NC
The Fayetteville Observer

The Fayetteville Observer

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
786K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fayetteville, NC from The Fayetteville Observer.

 http://fayobserver.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy