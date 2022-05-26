Houston Happens – What to do after you close on your house and getting your yard in tip top shape for summer

HOUSTON (KIAH) We have all the things you need to know and do after you close on your house. Plus, as we get into summer we will tell you what you need to do to keep your yard in tip top shape as temperatures soar the next couple months.

Also, we will tell you how you can save big on your electricity bill with our good folks at Power Wizard.

We have a big show in store this Thursday morning on Houston Happens!

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.

‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW39 Houston.