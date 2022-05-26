ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, LA

Memorial Day ceremony, flag placement resume at Alexandria National Cemetery

By Melinda Martinez, Alexandria Town Talk
 2 days ago

The Department of Veterans Affairs will once again host an in-person Memorial Day ceremony Monday at the Alexandria National Cemetery, 209 E. Shamrock St. in Pineville. The last two years the Memorial Day programs were canceled due to the pandemic.

In preparation for Monday's ceremony, flags will be placed on the 7,816 graves in the National Cemetery beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday. The public is invited to help with this tradition.

The Memorial Day Program will be held at 10 a.m. Monday with La. State. Rep. Mike Johnson, District 27, as the guest speaker. Memorial wreaths will be placed by local veterans organizations in recognization of each military branch.

Seating will be available, but those attending are encouraged to bring their own chairs.

In the event of bad weather, the ceremony will be held in the Alexandria VA Medical Center's Auditorium, Building 8, located at 2495 Shreveport Highway, Pineville. To confirm, contact the Alexandria VA operators at (318) 473-0010.

In addition to the formal ceremonies across the nation, Americans are asked to participate in a National Moment of Remembrance by pausing for one minute wherever they are at 3 p.m. to remember and honor those who died in service to our country.

The flags will remain on the graves for a week. At 8 a.m. Saturday, June 4, the public is invited to help remove the flags.

For more information, call the Alexandria VA Medical Center, Voluntary Service, at (318) 466-2708/2061.

