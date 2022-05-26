Masterfully Balanced Flagship IPAs

If you haven’t visited the heart of Hollywood in some time, we wouldn’t blame you for balking at the idea of booking in the area. With the admittedly seedy Walk of Fame and the Grauman’s Theater as tentpoles, it’s gotten a bit of a bad rap. But even plugged-in locals would admit that there’s been an incredible amount of investment in the area in the last few years, which, for travelers, translates to an incredible breadth of hotel offerings—from slick, luxury properties to ultra-boutique design hotels stacked with all the amenities. Travelers can now stay within walking distance of iconic spots like the Magic Castle, Musso & Frank, and the sprawling weekend farmers market, making it a stay steeped in both all-out glitz and Hollywood history.
