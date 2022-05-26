Masterfully Balanced Flagship IPAs

It might seem superfluous to write about spring- and summer-inspired gin – after all, what else is gin and tonic if not spring-like and summery – let alone gin-based cocktails such as the white lady or the French 75. Then again, you know as well as I do that no distiller is going to miss the opportunity to craft another “expression”, as they call such things these days, let alone charge you more for it. In fact, I now get quite excited when I find a gin for under £30 – even own-label supermarket gins hover around the £17 mark.

DRINKS ・ 1 DAY AGO