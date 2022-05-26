Sarasota Memorial Day Parade Road Closures And Holiday Safety Reminders

SARASOTA, Fla. – The annual Memorial Day Parade will be held on Monday, May 30, 2022, beginning at 10 a.m. at Main Street and Osprey Avenue in Sarasota.

There will be several tow-away zones and street closure notices that will be in place for the following times on Monday, May 30, 2022:

9 a.m. – 12 p.m. – Gulfstream Avenue closed from Cocoanut Avenue to McAnsh Sq.

9 a.m. – 12 p.m. – Main Street closed from U.S. 301 to Gulfstream Avenue

9 a.m. – 12 p.m. – Links Avenue closed from 1st Street to Ringling Boulevard

9 a.m. – 12 p.m. – Osprey Avenue closed from 2nd Street to Ringling Boulevard

Vehicles not removed by the posted time will be towed at the owner’s expense.

For information on towed vehicles, please contact Upman’s Towing at 941-365-7084.

The Memorial Day holiday begins on Friday, May 27, 2022. According to the National Highway Safety Traffic Administration, in 2020, there were 10,893 unbuckled passenger vehicle occupants killed in crashes in the United States.

In that same year, 58% of passenger vehicle occupants killed at night were not wearing their seat belts. That’s why one focus of the Click It or Ticket campaign is nighttime enforcement.

Participating law enforcement agencies will be taking a no-excuses approach to seat belt law enforcement, writing citations day and night. In the City of Sarasota, the maximum penalty for a seat belt violation is $116.

