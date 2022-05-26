500,000 Fentanyl Pills Seized In Arizona Traffic Stop

Authorities are warning that much of the U.S. Southwest will see critical fire conditions this weekend. The so-called red flag warnings come as crews in northern New Mexico work to stop the growth of the nation’s largest active wildfire. The 7-week-old fire is the largest in New Mexico history...
Outrage is growing in Texas as details unfold about the hour of terror inside a Texas elementary school. The gunman managed to walk in a back door left unlocked, carrying a rifle. Turns out, he wasn’t confronted by more police sooner because the school resource officer wasn’t on campus.
(AP) — Two fires that merged to create the largest wildfire in New Mexico history have both been traced to planned burns set by U.S. forest managers. U.S. Forest Service investigators announced Friday they have tracked the source of one of the fires to the remnants of a planned winter fire that lay dormant through snowstorms only to flare up again in April. The other fire was previously traced to a planned burn that escaped control on April 6. The findings shift responsibility more squarely toward the U.S. Forest Service for initiating a natural disaster that has destroyed at least 330 homes.
(AP) — Attorneys for the families who lost relatives or homes in last year’s collapse of a Florida condominium tower that killed 98 people have reached a $1.02 billion settlement. Friday’s agreement provides a speedy resolution to lawsuits that could have dragged on for years. The settlement covering the Champlain Towers South tragedy still needs to be approved by Circuit Judge Michael Hanzman, but that should just be a formality. The $1.02 billion settlement fund would be split by the families who lost relatives and other people harmed in the collapse of the 12-story tower in Surfside. Additionally, almost $100 million will go to people who lost their properties in the collapse.
