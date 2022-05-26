ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Pay for female CEOs rose 26% in 2021, but ranks remain small

By MAE ANDERSON
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e6V5j_0fr35vlG00
1 of 5

NEW YORK (AP) — Pay packages for the women who run S&P 500 companies jumped in 2021 as the economy recovered and stock prices and profits soared.

Median pay for the women occupying the corner office rose to nearly $16 million, according to the annual survey done by Equilar for The Associated Press. Still, experts say there’s much more to be done to improve gender diversity in the corporate ranks and close the pay gap between men and women.

Jane Stevenson, vice chair, Board & CEO Services at organizational consulting firm Korn Ferry said while it is good that women CEOs’ pay rose, there is still a lot to be done. “I think the danger is to look at those cases of CEOs making more their peers and see a message about the pay gap being closed – it’s not,” she said.

Of the 340 CEOs in the latest survey of S&P 500 companies, 18 were women, up from 16 in 2020. Profits for S&P 500 companies rose roughly 50% and the index gained about 27%. Because the bulk of a CEOs’ compensation is tied to such performance, their pay packages ballooned after years of mostly moderating growth.

Female CEO median pay rose 26.4% in 2021 to $15.8 million, with 15 of the 18 women CEOs in the survey seeing an increase. Median means half made more than that level, and half made less. That was a bigger jump than that for male CEOs’ median pay, which rose 17.7% to $14.4 million. The overall median pay increased 17.1% to $14.5 million.

The few women who are CEOs of the largest U.S. companies typically make more money than their male counterparts. But last year they weren’t close to the top of the leaderboard for pay packages. Last year, the top earning CEO was Peter Kern of Expedia Group, who received a pay package valued at $296.2 million.

Lisa Su of Advanced Micro Devices was the highest paid woman CEO for the third year in a row, but her compensation valued at $29.5 million ranked just 22nd in the survey. Su’s pay rose 9% from last year. That was partly due to stock and stock options awards, which totaled $25.1 million as AMD’s stock surged 57%. Her base salary was about $1.1 million.

Just behind her was Mary Barra, the CEO of automaker General Motors, whose pay jumped 25% to $29.1 million, including a base salary of $2.1 million and stock and stock options awards worth $18.5 million.

Jayshree Ullal, CEO of cloud computing company Arista Networks, saw the biggest jump in salary. Her pay more than doubled to $16 million, mostly due to stock awards valued at $15.4 million. Arista’s stock doubled in 2021 on strong demand for its cloud computing products.

The number of racially diverse CEOs is gradually increasing too. According to a survey of companies in the S&P 500 and Fortune 500 by executive recruitment firm Crist Kolder, six had Black CEOs in 2021, 40 had Asian American CEOs, and 20 had Latinx/Hispanic executives leading them.

The Equilar survey includes only CEOs who have served at least two full fiscal years at their companies, in order to avoid the distortions of big sign-on bonuses. The companies must have filed proxy statements between Jan. 1 and April 30.

The criteria left out some women named to the top job in the past two years. Not included are CEOs such as Roz Brewer at Walgreens Boots Alliance, Jane Fraser at Citigroup, Linda Rendle at Clorox, Judith Marks at Otis Worldwide and Reshma Kewalramani at Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

If the ranks of women CEOs are to grow, there needs to be a better pipeline to promote women leaders, said Korn Ferry’s Stevenson.

“Pay tells a story. We have more stories of some women getting ahead,” said Stevenson. “It’s great, but it does not a system make. What we do not have is a systemic path forward for women, generally speaking, in a sustainable way, to be on the path to top roles and top pay.”

Alison Cook, a professor of management at Utah State University who researches gender and diversity in the workplace, said there’s been a recent push to get more women on boards, rather than in top C-suite roles. That might help in the long run, she said.

“Hopefully the push into the board of directors translates into more women getting to the C-suite pipeline and available to be CEOs,” she said.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Musk memo to Tesla staff: return to office or leave company

June 1 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) Chief Executive Elon Musk has asked employees to return to office or leave the company, according to a memo sent to staff that has been circulating on social media. "Anyone who wishes to do remote work must be in the office for a...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Russia and vaping in the spotlight as Pall Mall maker BAT to update shareholders

Shareholders will be checking for any update on British American Tobacco’s Russian exit as it reports on its progress so far this year.The business is set to update shareholders on Tuesday, months after the Kremlin launched an unprovoked further invasion of Ukraine.Having lingered for a while after the conflict started, BAT announced in March that it would withdraw from Russia.The company makes Pall Mall cigarettes and had a market share of around 25% in Russia.With people growing more health-conscious it’s important the group cement its place in the market for alternative tobacco productsAnalyst Laura HoyIt is looking for someone to...
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

World shares mixed after stocks retreat on Wall Street

World shares were mixed Wednesday after a wobbly day on Wall Street closed out a month buffeted by worries about a possible recession, inflation and rising interest rates. Germany’s DAX gained 0.5% to 14,465.06 and the CAC 40 in Paris advanced 0.5% to 6,497.69. Britain’s FTSE 100 edged 0.2% higher to 7,619.76.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lisa Su
The Associated Press

Kenon: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SINGAPORE (AP) _ Kenon Holdings Ltd. (KEN) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $639 million. On a per-share basis, the Singapore-based company said it had profit of $11.86. The holding company posted revenue of $146 million in the period. _____. This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Capri Holdings: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) _ Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $81 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the London-based company said it had profit of 54 cents. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, came to $1.02 per share.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Fresh Del Monte Produce And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although the Dow Jones dropped more than 200 points on Tuesday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#Equilar For#Board Ceo Services#Korn Ferry#Ce
The Associated Press

National Bank of Coxsackie Announces New Business Development Officer

The National Bank of Coxsackie announced today that Angela (Fereshteh) Osier joined National Bank of Coxsackie as its newest Business Development Officer in late April of this year. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220531005166/en/. Osier comes to National Bank of Coxsackie with over 10 years...
COXSACKIE, NY
Benzinga

Advanced Micro Devices: Will June Be As Hot As May?

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD exited May with gains of more than 19%, making it the best performing S&P 500 chip stock. On CNBC's "Options Action," Michael Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that the stock traded 1.5 times its average daily call volume on Tuesday. Calls outpaced puts by 2:1, he added.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Australia, New Zealand Express Support To Address USA Baby Food Crisis

Australia is in talks with the U.S. to supply baby food, Reuters reports. Makers of baby food explored supply opportunities to the U.S. after it relaxed its import policy to address a nationwide crisis. Two million cans of formula from the U.K. are going to American shores. Bubs Australia agreed...
FDA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
AMD
The Associated Press

Biden to meet with baby formula makers on easing shortage

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to meet with infant formula manufacturers as his administration works to ease nationwide shortages by importing foreign supplies and using the Defense Production Act to speed domestic production. The White House said Biden would host a roundtable Wednesday with leaders of...
POTUS
The Associated Press

Deutsche Bank subsidiary CEO resigns after greenwashing raid

BERLIN (AP) — Deutsche Bank subsidiary DWS said Wednesday that its chief executive is resigning, hours after authorities raided its offices as part of a probe into claims that the company exaggerated the sustainable credentials of some of the financial products. CEO Asoka Woehrmann is set to step down...
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

922K+
Followers
448K+
Post
417M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy