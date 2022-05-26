ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pregnant woman repeatedly shot after minor car crash in North Carolina, cops say

 2 days ago

A pregnant woman was shot several times after a minor car crash in North Carolina, officials said.

The woman was five months pregnant when she was rushed to a hospital with gunshot wounds on Monday, May 23, according to the High Point Police Department.

Now, two men are facing attempted murder charges in the case. Police in a news release didn’t share attorney information for the men — identified as 19-year-olds Deontre A. Horne and Jeremiah M. Williamson.

Officers said Horne and Williamson were arrested after two cars were involved in a crash. The same people tied to the crash were then in a “disturbance,” and shots rang out at about 6:40 p.m. near a Sonic Drive-In, according to officials.

“Arriving officers located both involved vehicles in the parking lot of a business and observed that one vehicle had been struck at least 8 times by gunfire,” officials wrote. “Neither vehicle sustained any significant damage from the preceding traffic crash.”

Near the scene, police also reported discovering a 36-year-old pregnant woman with multiple gunshot wounds “and immediately rendered aid by applying tourniquets to control the victim’s loss of blood.” She was listed in stable condition as of May 25.

Horne and Williamson are accused of shooting at the woman’s car during the incident along South Main Street in High Point, roughly 15 miles southwest of Greensboro. The two were taken to the Guilford County jail and given $750,000 bonds.

Road-rage shooting sends pregnant woman to the hospital, North Carolina deputies say

Pregnant woman was followed before being shot and killed, Mississippi police say

