Counter-Strike's first Brazilian major sells out instantly, pros and fans demand venue change

By Rich Stanton
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 2 days ago
(Image credit: Romano Cagnoni via Getty Images)

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and ESL announced earlier this week that the game will have its first-ever Brazilian major tournament (opens in new tab) later this year. All good! Tickets went on-sale yesterday for the event, which is due to take place in Rio de Janeiro's Jeunesse Arena (capacity: 15,430), and sold out within an hour (opens in new tab). Not so good.

There's a huge Brazilian fanbase for Counter-Strike and, following a planned 2020 major's covid-related cancellation, anticipation for this one is as white-hot as it gets. Unsurprisingly, the focus has now shifted towards the choice of venue: after all, it's not like Brazil is short on stadia.

And it's not just the fans either. Most strikingly S1mple, one of the greatest to ever play the game and currently a Navi player, has said he won't go unless it's moved to a stadium.

That may well be overstating it, but the sentiment is shared by several other high-profile Counter-Strike players. Perhaps most notable is the Brazilian great FalleN, for whom this may well be one of his final tournaments, who simply said (opens in new tab) "We need a bigger place @ESL 😁Football stadium let’s go."

It's worth saying that this is not as, ahem, simple as it seems. It's all well and good for Counter-Strike players like kscerato to say (opens in new tab) "Move the major to MARACANÃ STADIUM", but a giant open-air stadium is possibly not the best fit for a Counter-Strike tournament. Possibly.

But what do I know, because now the football clubs have decided to get in on the act. Club Athletico Paranaense, from the city of Curitiba and a top side, have been basically flashing their knickers at the ESL and CS: GO accounts: after all, it has a stadium with a capacity of just over 42,000.

So you guys want a major in a football stadium? @ESLCS @ESL @CSGO @Gaules @FalleNCS @arena_athletico https://t.co/5PFAa7AVy6 pic.twitter.com/rszhJQehNDMay 25, 2022

As for Counter-Strike fans, the mood is a mix of anger and disappointment, with many complaining about their failed attempts to get tickets through the official channels. The mood can be summarised as: look, this was obviously going to happen. Counter-Strike's history in Brazil means a big local audience, the idea of a major in Brazil will be attractive to many overseas fans, and there's a bunch of ticket-holders from the 2020 event that make up part of the audience already.

As redditor Mrdicat puts it (opens in new tab) in one of the many threads on the topic: "There's too many arenas and stadiums in Brazil for such a dumb mistake, this should and will be the biggest Major to date."

I've reached out to the ESL to ask whether there's any prospect of a venue shift, though that seems unlikely. Either way this one is gonna be massive. Before the Rio major, however, there will be two other CS: GO majors: IEM Dallas on 3rd-6th June, and IEM Cologne over 15-17th July.

Rich is a games journalist with 15 years' experience, beginning his career on Edge magazine before working for a wide range of outlets, including Ars Technica, Eurogamer, GamesRadar+, Gamespot, the Guardian, IGN, the New Statesman, Polygon, and Vice. He was the editor of Kotaku UK, the UK arm of Kotaku, for three years before joining PC Gamer. He is the author of a Brief History of Video Games, a full history of the medium, which the Midwest Book Review described as "[a] must-read for serious minded game historians and curious video game connoisseurs alike."

Comments / 0

The Next Web

DuckDuckGo faces widespread backlash over tracking deal with Microsoft

DuckDuckGo’s reputation for protecting privacy has taken a hit after revelations emerged of a tracking deal with Microsoft. Security researcher Zack Edwards this week revealed that DuckDuckGo’s mobile browsers allow some Microsoft sites to bypass its block on trackers. While the browser blocks Facebook and Google trackers, DuckDuckGo...
BUSINESS
Deadline

‘Crimes Of The Future’s David Cronenberg Slams Conservative U.S. Politics: “In Canada…We Think Everyone In The U.S. Is Completely Insane” – Cannes

Click here to read the full article. In David Cronenberg’s latest genre twister, Crimes of the Future, Viggo Mortensen and Lea Seydoux plays partners who are performance artists, engrossed in performing surgery (largely on the former) for public nightclub spectacle. They’re enthralled with the freedom they can take on each other’s bodies. All of this in a governing society that’s not too fond of it. The NEON release opens on June 3 at a time when Roe vs. Wade is in jeopardy at SCOTUS. Cronenberg acknowledged at the Cannes Film Festival press conference that the movie “addresses, though not overtly political way, the...
NFL
FOX Sports

Real Madrid beats Liverpool for 14th European Cup title

Real Madrid became European champion for a record-extending 14th time after beating Liverpool 1-0 in a Champions League final that started 37 minutes late because of disturbing crowd issues outside the Stade de France on Saturday. Brazil winger Vinícius Júnior applied a close-range finish in the 59th minute from Federico...
UEFA
The Independent

Champions League final marred by delays, clashes between fans and police

Violent clashes affecting Liverpool fans in Paris have been dubbed the “worst” seen at a European football match, a UK police force has said.The Reds lost to Real Madrid at the Stade de France, just north of the city, on Saturday evening.However, shambolic scenes outside the ground saw supporters with tickets made to wait in huge queues until after the match began.Fans affected by the situation said police officers used pepper-spray “unprovoked” while they were waiting to get in.Uefa said the delay was caused by the late arrival of Liverpool fans, but the club said that was “totally inaccurate”.A Merseyside...
UEFA
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

