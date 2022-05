While some locations surrounding the Clackamas River, Highway 224 remain closed, others are ready for visitors Visitors to the Mt. Hood National Forest can drive along Highway 224 again, but activities in the area will look different than they have in years past. After an 18 month closure as a result of the 140,000 acre Riverside Fire, a stretch of the highway at the entrance to the forest reopened on Saturday, May 1. Visitors can access the highway until they reach the Ripplebrook area. Many trails and campsites in the Clackamas River Ranger District remain closed, though some recreation and...

ESTACADA, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO